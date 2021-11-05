https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211105/la-increible-propiedad-de-los-hongos-comprobada-por-la-ciencia-1117928656.html

The amazing property of mushrooms, proven by science

The amazing property of mushrooms, proven by science

A scientific investigation has confirmed what indigenous knowledge and Asian monks have promoted since ancient times: that consuming mushrooms can … 05.11.2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-11-05 T17: 53 + 0000

2021-11-05 T17: 53 + 0000

2021-11-05 T17: 53 + 0000

international

I

💗 health

Investigation

depression

Psychological health

mushroom

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/@Content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/@Content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1117928475_0:218:2866:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_288eb520e581a9a995e976447f8c9599.jpg

Throughout history, mushrooms have been used as food, medicine, and in rituals to protect crops and much more. Now, science has confirmed that antidepressants, anxiety and other mental disorders have protective properties, and the study, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders in November 2021, was conducted on more than 24,000 Americans with an average age of 45, between 2005 and 2016. The majority (66%) They were white, not Hispanic. Researchers looked at their diet and mental health over time, and found that people who ate mushrooms were less likely to develop depression. According to the researchers, mushrooms contain ergothioneine, an antioxidant that protects against damage to cells and tissues in the body, and helps prevent mental illness. various types, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. “Mushrooms are the largest dietary source of the amino acid ergothioneine, which is an anti-inflammatory that humans cannot synthesize,” said the study’s lead author, Gabriel Baa, a graduate of the Ph.D. program at Penn State University School of Medicine in Epidemiology, Pennsylvania. “Having high levels of this may reduce the risk of oxidative stress, which can also reduce symptoms of depression.” What mushrooms prevent depression? Mushrooms – perhaps the most popular used in the world – contain potassium which is believed to reduce anxiety. In addition, some other types of edible mushrooms—particularly Hericium erinaceus, also known as Lion’s Mane—prevent neuropsychiatric disorders, including depression. “The study adds to the growing list of potential health benefits of mushroom consumption.” Joshua Muscat, professor of public health sciences researcher and researcher at Penn State Cancer Institute told Futurity. Prior to this research, there had been few studies examining the relationship between mushroom consumption and depression. Most clinical trials were with fewer than 100 participants. Researchers say this study highlights the potential medical and health importance of mushroom consumption as a way to reduce depression and prevent other diseases.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211028/todos-los-hongos-son-magicos-12-motivos-por-los-que-son-importantes–1117642357.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211008/la-salud-mental-y-la-locura-explicada-por-20-locos-latinoamericanos-1116924360.html

I

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

2021

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

News

es_ES

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/05/1117928475_69:0:2798:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_90dda3eeac64ac9476bf059fce65f98b.jpg

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

Sputnik Mondo [email protected] +74956456601 MIA “Rosiya Segodnya”

USA, 💗 health, research, depression, mental health, mushrooms