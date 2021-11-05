“I prefer doing exercise over liposuction”: Tania Rincon talks about physical changes after childbirth

The driver was happy with her body (Image: Instagram / @tanirin)

In early 2021, Tania Rincon presented her young daughter Amelia through an emotional post on social networks. However, nearly a year after the baby was born, The announcer revealed what this stage of motherhood was like for her The changes your body has gone through.

“This time, with Amelia’s pregnancy, Yes, I had spots, but when I was born, they were removed after a few days; As for stretch marks, I will tell you that in my first pregnancy I already had my hips and now with Amelia I imagined it would be worse, but no, my body was very grateful. I can tell you that I came out unscathed from the stretch marks on my stomach, but in my hip I have a lot, I don’t feel sorry to say it,” the artist expressed TVyNovelas.

In addition, he noted that his stretch marks did not bother him, as they are a symbol of maturity and stressed The importance of learning to love every mark or scar on the body.

This is exactly the admission, after I had Amelia, it was difficult for me to lower my stomach, because it had already stretched twice. There are chubby things that cost me her disappearance, but I’m almost assuming it’s because it gives me so much pride. In the end, I was a mother and that makes me very proud. The best fat burner with exercise and diet, to undergo liposuction.

In this sense, Rincon researched the importance of the process and Advantages of discipline in exercise, because in this way, the results were very satisfactory.

The hostess said that she currently eats healthy food but does not deny sweets (Image: Instagram / @tanirin)

“I’m not against those who prefer plastic surgery, but what makes me happy is to feel it and feel good about myself,” she said.

The hostess noted that she is currently eating healthy food, but does not deny sweets, biscuits and chocolate ice cream.

“Since I was discharged from the hospital in this second pregnancy, I gradually began to exercise because you do not bring the same strength. In the first months I paid a lot of attention to eating because of the problem of lactation; at the moment I eat practically everything, giving myself my taste buds,” he noted.

Tania Rincon said so while pregnant Continue to exercise, even a few days before giving birth. This situation helped her to expand and it was not hard work.

The presenter revealed what this phase of motherhood has been like for her (Image: Instagram / @tanirin)

“Hi Amelia, you make us so happy. We are overflowing with love for your arrivalTanya wrote next to a photo of her newborn baby wrapped in a pink blanket at the end of January. Daniel Perez, ex-husband of the driver come joyHe replied the same message.

A series of TV personalities and fellow hosts of various sports projects reacted to the photo of the newborn: “Welcome dear Amelia!”Broadcaster and singer, Cynthia Rodriguez wrote; ‘What a beautiful, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh,’, as expressed by Azteca TV host, Crystal Silva.

Drivers for the program Today They also added to the reactions of passion and tenderness They aired this morning’s show and congratulated a host Warriors 2020.

Read on