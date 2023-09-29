The Argentine foreign policy course began at UNSAdA – BOSCO PRODUCCIONES

With presentations by former Ambassador to the European Union and France Mario Veron Guerra and former Vice Chancellor Daniele Raimondi, the first of three meetings was held that will analyze key issues of global and domestic importance, as well as possibilities for external cooperation. The policy of opening doors to entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized companies.

The meeting was opened by the University President, A. Dr. Geronimo Ainchel, Who thanked the participation of the professional diplomats who will speak throughout the session, to immediately make room for the start of the first session, in front of a crowded hall that brought together students, teachers and authorities at the university; And then local and regional political leaders – among them Mayor Francisco Rato– Professionals, businessmen and those interested.

Under the slogan “Diplomacy and trade. Opportunities, Markets and MercosurThe topics of this first meeting were internationalization of companies and how diplomacy can have a positive impact; Mercosur and its impact on regional and international cooperation; And the markets opened, so what do we expect in the coming years? Agreement with the European Union.

The meeting opened Mario Veron Guerra, career diplomat, former Argentine ambassador to the European Union and France. In addition, he represented the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship in the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute and in the Country Brand Committee.

Then it was his turn Daniel Raimondi, He is also a career diplomat, having been Vice Chancellor and Representative to the Organization of American States. He served as Director of Mercosur in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

After the presentations, the floor was opened for questions from the audience.

This cycle of conferences on Argentine foreign policy will continue with the following meetings:

Second session / Tuesday, October 3, at 6 pm

Links with powers: USA, India and China

Relations with India and China How do these relations affect culture and economy? Opportunities for cultural and commercial cooperation with the United States, India and China. Strategies for establishing commercial and cultural relations.

Speaker: Daniel Chuboro, career diplomat. He was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to Belize and India. He was part of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Argentina to international organizations in Geneva and Switzerland. Additionally, during his career he was Ambassador to Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Seychelles, Uganda, Comoros, Tanzania, Madagascar, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Djibouti.

Third session / Thursday, October 12, at 10 am

Rule the world. Impacts on countries and regions

The role of diplomacy as a link between local regions and the world. Operational channels that allow society to access global opportunities and collaborate internationally. International cooperation. Models and opportunities.

Speaker: Martin Garcia Mauritan

Career diplomat. He served as Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations. In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship, he was the Special Representative for Terrorism and Related Crimes. He has also served as Under Secretary for Southern and Border Affairs and was Deputy Director of the Central America, Caribbean and Mexico Directorate.

The course will conclude on Thursday, October 12 at 10 a.m. with a discussion session with the productive sector and local governments, moderated by Mario Veron Guerra and Daniel Raimondi.

All meetings will be held in the UNSAdA Headquarters Room (Alvear 444)

