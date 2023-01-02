The best exercise for burning more fat is also the most relaxing

maybe the The best exercise to burn more fat He is Also low impact And besides, it’s just incredible relax? The answer is yes, absolutely. Sometimes the stars line up and allow us to have it all or almost everything.

And it turns out to be one of the best activities we can do swim. According to experts, it’s a great way to do just that The whole body works Best of all, it appears to be a sport that causes our bodies to get their energy from the fats they burn more than from carbohydrates.

According to the statements of Dr. Michael Paul to eat thisswimming is all in one, since While we strengthen the muscles With every hit too It works as an ideal cardio workout It increases our heart rate like few others. And as if that were not enough, it is recommended for those who cannot do more difficult exercises if they are in pain, since joint effect minimum amount of water. water that too He relaxes and helps us escape from the rest of the world.

Of course, the secret is that to have year-round access to the pool, which means you’ll have to sign up for a gym instead of going out for a run whenever you want and only worrying about having good shoes. But I’m sure you already thought Make a new year’s resolution (again), so you can look for one with an indoor pool, and Perhaps this year you will be able to cross the February barrier And keep moving.

How not to do it, if it is the best fat burning exercise for something. According to the expert, they could burn Up to 600 calories per hourAnd the It all depends on the intensity of swimming. according to health line, Butterfly pattern is the most burning being the most demanding Followed by breaststroke and backstroke.

What they recommend is Start small, with about 15 or 20 minutes Doing exercise daily, gradually increasing. And if you don’t have very good technique, starting with swimming lessons might be ideal.

Then you could go off on your own, isolating yourself from the underwater world, and now you can even do it while listening to music, not like before. What more could you have asked for? It’s a matter of trying, who knows, Perhaps this sport is the one that finally make you comply With the classic purpose of all life.

