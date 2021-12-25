The best images to wish a happy birthday on WhatsApp

Greetings to those you love with funny pictures.

We know that Christmas dates always come from celebrations with family or friends, Christmas dinners, gifts, etc. However, the context in which we live today due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused that in some cases these celebrations have to be served remotely, via video calls or messages, with a screen in between.

Despite the distance that can separate us from the people we love, thanks to social networks, this is cut a little short and allows us to get closer to them. We can send messages of tender or dedications to those we value most through platforms such as The WhatsApp.

However, if you are one of those who think that a picture is worth a thousand words or simply words do not appear when writing to this special person. On the next note, we leave you some of the best Christmas images so that you can welcome your friends, family or even your partner on these special dates. This is an original way to let your loved ones know that you are thinking of them in these days of love.

For family and friends

for couples

