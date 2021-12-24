Live: How to follow the path of Santa Claus from Google Maps

It is a tool created between Google Assistants and North Pole (Image: Google)

Santa Claus is known to be able to travel at incredibly high speeds during the early hours of December 25, as presenting gifts to all the children of the world is no easy task. AndIn Mexico the festivities usually start from December 24, known as Christmas Eve. People often gather with their loved ones during the evening of that day and share a dinner that I can makeInclude everything from turkey to traditional dishes like tamales, romritos, or apple salad.

However, at night, Children go to sleep to wait for Santa Claus On the morning of December 25 we see the gifts which he has brought for them for good conduct during the year. However, for those curious who want to know how long it takes to get to where they are, there is a simple tool that can help.

This is Santa Tracker, a tool created between Google and helpers from the Arctic Find out where Santa is in real time.

But this is not all, because it not only gives the location of the sleigh, but shows how many gifts it distributed during its journey and shows some photos of the countries he visits.

The surprises of this platform do not end there, It also contains a large number of games that children can access at any time And your family shares fun moments while waiting for the holidays.

You can enjoy interactive stories like “Lights Out!” or “Oli under the sea” or “A day at the Museum”. There are also games like “Santa’s selfie” where users are invited to comb Santa’s beard, blow-dry his hair, and apply lotion to it.

Although the site can be accessed before December 24, the tour cannot be viewed in real time until that day. Days before the countdown begins, you can see how much time is left for Santa to start distributing gifts in every corner of the earth.

– To start live monitoring you must enter the following page: map of santa claus

–A map of the world will appear, so you will have to zoom in to see which country you are in. In addition, in each area there is a gift box.

When Santa Claus arrives in your country, He said the box will start to open.

The Santa Claus tour will take 25 hours. Its first stop is at 10:00 pm in the Far East of Russia (Image: Google)

For those who have Google Assistant, they can also add another kind of experience, since there is a file Possibility to call Santa Claus or listen to Arctic NewCastAnd Every day there is news about what the goblins are doing in the Arctic.

According to Google, the Santa Claus tour will last 25 hours. His first stop is at 10:00 pm in the Russian Far East.

Although the wait may seem long, on the page you can also learn about all kinds of Christmas secrets, such as some strange traditions that other countries have to celebrate Christmas with or some typical expressions of the most remote places in the world.

Also, since Santa’s ride is too longThere is also a geography game to discover where each country’s silhouettes fit on the map. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s also the option to create an elf, draw a Christmas painting or experiment and create a digital snow area and create all kinds of houses, games and even snowmen.

