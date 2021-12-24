What is Christmas Eve? , Christmas 2021: The origin of the celebration and why it is always celebrated on December 24 | Mexico

We are about to celebrate Christmas for the second time in the COVID-19 pandemic, so millions of people around the world are trying to adapt. While this is true, many people often confuse Christmas Eve with birthdayBecause these two ceremonies are very close to each other with similar customs. However, they do not mean the same thing and in the next note we will explain all the details.

It is very common to see different people confuse the two dates as they are celebrated one after the other. But it should be clarified that Christmas Eve is Christmas Eve, a date when families gather for dinner and wait for 12:00 a.m. on December 24, the date of Christ’s birth, according to Catholicism.

Origin of Christmas Eve

It should be noted that this date is a product of usage and custom, as it is not a historical fact and is only commemorative. It is known that Christmas began to be celebrated in the fourth century, at which time the date was chosen to coincide with the Roman festivals of Saturnalia.

However, Christmas Eve was celebrated much later: in the tenth century, various masses were held at this time that served as a prelude to the birth of Jesus. This is where the famous Mesa de Gallo was born, a ritual celebration that takes place on December 24 before midnight and ends at 12:00 AM.

According to Catholicism, on Christmas Eve, the journey made by pilgrims to visit the Sagrada Familia is remembered. Notable among the visitors were the Three Wise Men (Milchus, Gaspar, and Balthazar), who made a long journey from the East following the star on its way to Bethlehem.

Why is Christmas Eve celebrated on December 24th?

Depending on the region, traditions tend to differ. In some countries, especially Spanish-speaking countries, they usually celebrate on December 24 with a dinner to wait as a family at midnight. Here the birth of the baby Jesus is celebrated and a figure of him is placed in the cradle. As soon as the time comes, everyone greets each other and begins exchanging gifts.

However, in other countries like the United States, gifts are not opened until the morning of December 25th. On the last night the children have dinner with their families and go to bed early so that Santa Claus (Santa Claus) leaves their presents under the tree that they decorated in their homes.