The blockade against the US regulator to buy Activision Blizzard is no longer unconstitutional

One of the most important obstacles that Microsoft faced on the way to overcome it Buy Activision Blizzard Do FTC (US Federal Trade Commission). This regulation Try to prevent the takeover intervention Monopoly suitMicrosoft has responded with a document in it The decision was rejected as unconstitutional Where he considered that the entity violated several laws of the US Constitution with its movement.

“We are quickly updating our answer to remove language indicating otherwise under the Constitution” (David Cody)

However, now Microsoft surprises us by going back with a new modification of your answer which was marked by Axios And the Remove all causes who said the FTC was acting unconstitutionally. “The Federal Trade Commission has an important mission to protect competition and consumers, and we quickly updated our response to it Delete language indicating otherwise under the ConstitutionDavid Cody, a public affairs spokesperson for Microsoft, told Axios.

“First we put all possible arguments on the table internally and We should have let go of these defenses Before sending them out,” Cady continues. “We appreciate the feedback on these defenses and are reaching out directly to those who raised concerns to clarify our position.” Additionally, it should be noted that Activision has mimicked Microsoft’s change in its own response.

The Federal Trade Commission is open to settlement