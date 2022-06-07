The border between Rwanda and Uganda reopens, but traffic is limited

Rwandan government spokesman Yolande Makulu announced that only truck drivers and citizens who have returned or resided in Rwanda have been given the green light to use the Gatuna border post, the most important of the three between the two countries.

“Trucks, returning/resident Rwandan nationals cross the border into Rwanda in Gatuna as at other border points, in accordance with the CAO (East African Community) (anti-Covid-19) protocols,” McCullough wrote in a tweet on Twitter.

Such protocols discourage non-essential travel and prioritize the movement of goods, the official added, noting that these are the regulations approved by the Central Inspector’s Office, to which Kigali and Kampala belong.

McCullough said health authorities in the two countries would develop joint procedures that would allow everyone to pass through the two sides, but he did not indicate a specific date.

According to the New Times, some citizens have been denied passage and bus and taxi services have not yet been activated.

In 2017, Kigali accused Kampala of harboring anti-Rwanda groups and torturing Rwandans on the neighboring country’s territory. The deterioration of relations led to the closure of the border in February 2019.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the reopening of Gatuna and other land border posts with Uganda this day.

The announcement came a few days after Rwandan President Paul Kagame met in the capital with Lieutenant-General Muhuzi Kainerogaba, commander of the Ugandan ground forces and special advisor to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The meeting served to discuss “Rwanda’s concerns and the practical measures needed to restore relations between Rwanda and Uganda.”

A government statement indicated its commitment to resolving outstanding issues between the two East African countries.

Prior to that meeting, Museveni sent several envoys to his counterpart Kagame, including Kampala’s permanent representative to the United Nations,

Adonia Eibar.

Three days after visiting Kinerugaba, Museveni’s son and rumored to be preparing to replace him as president, the Ugandan government replaced Major General Abel Kandeiho as head of Military Intelligence, who was accused of harassment, torture and torture. The Rwandans were killed.

The fact that it was seen as an effective resumption of relations required no fewer than four quadripartite meetings in which the Angolan leaders Joao Lorenzo and the Congolese Felix Tshisekedi participated.

M / Omani Rial