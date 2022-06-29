The Costa Blanca Cup has 4,000 participants from five continents

The Costa Blanca Cup, an international grass-roots and futsal tournament for men and women, will take place from Sunday to next Saturday in Benidorm. With the participation of nearly 4,000 footballers from five different continents.

The tournament, which was held on Tuesday, will bring together up to 600 matches, an average of 109 clubs per day, with a total of 109 clubs, 36 of which are foreign, which will leave the participation of 265 teams between men and women. In football categories.

Uganda, Portugal, Mexico, Jamaica, Iceland, Northern Ireland, England, France (the country with the highest number of contributions with 23), the United States, Egypt, Canada, Brazil, Bahrain, Belgium, Australia and Spain (there will be twelve independent societies attending) are the sixteen countries represented in the competition.

«This event will include eight venues with Benidorm, Altea and Benissa, returning as venue, Calpe, Finestrat, La Nucía, Polop and Villajoyosa. For participants, sports insurance and health service are included. "Any injury that occurs is covered and all places have an ambulance and health technicians," he said. Fernando Brutons, Tournament Director.





Broughton also highlighted the numbers associated with the tourism aspect. «The Costa Blanca Cup helps to develop tourism especially in terms of contribution in terms of hotel occupancy: 23 establishments, 22,456 direct overnight stays, to which the indirect must be added. Its sales volume is expected to reach 6,927,28.290 euros.

With regard to sports, he appreciated the inclusive category for being a project that includes the football classes for people with disabilities within the framework of the international football tournament at the grassroots level.

Finally, Mayor of Benidorm, Tony PerezIt is another edition that is not. The data is excellent and stressful. There is a great job, we are aware of it and the difficulties we all faced until May 2021. This gave resilience to an event that is the most important in the region and especially to the participants.