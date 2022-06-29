Luis Grijalva will once again face the best in the world at BAHAUS-Galan 2022

After its historical beginning in Norway, Guatemalan Louis Grijalva Work will go out again Diamond league Athletics, this time in Stockholm, Swedenwhich will be part of the event Bauhaus Galan 2022.

22-year-old middle-distance runner Shapin will have the opportunity to participate in his second event in The most famous athletics league in the worldin which He will face the best of your specialty.

Bahaus Galan: When and when does Luis Grijalva compete in Sweden

this will be Thursday 30 Junewhen Luis is part of the competition to be held Stockholm Olympic Stadium. All exams will start at 12:00 PM Guatemala Time.

On this occasion, Grijalva will compete in a test 3000 flat metersalong with 14 other runners from FranceSweden, Countries a littleKenya UgandaAustralia, SpainJapan , NorwayBurundi, Ethiopia and a representative of the refugee team.

We leave you the names of each of the contenders that Lewis will have:

Lewis’s personal best in 3000m is 7:48.08, recorded on August 21 in Eugene, Oregon, United State. This time is also the highest national record for athletics.

About Guatemala’s participation in the Diamond League

Lewis comes from an outstanding 11th place in the 5000m race held in Bristol Oslo games, on June 16. This was his first official competition in the world’s most important athletics league.

Previously, in 2022 and 2021, the Guatemalan participated in an introduction to Prefontaine classiccorresponding to the Diamond League for Eugenein the United States.

