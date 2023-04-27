The county reference university in open science

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Within the framework of the International Book Fair, the Foundation participates in the “First National Open Scholarly Dialogues”.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, through the Colombian Information Network, is advancing the process of implementing the National Policy on Open Science 2022-2023, in which the University of the Province has accompanied the formulation of this policy for Colombia, which will allow the opening of information data so that citizens participate in the investigation processes.

For this reason, given the challenges involved in their implementation, the first Open National Science Dialogues were created, a space for contributions, discussions and experiences, which will allow building that roadmap for the development of a common framework for institutional policies. Transition to open science. A scenario led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, ASEUC, Francisco José de Caldas Region University, National University of Colombia, Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and Antonio Nariño University.

The Rector of the University, Giovanni Tarazona Bermúdez, spoke on LAUD 90.4 FM ESTÉREO about the importance of participating in these scenarios, bearing in mind that the Academy has a responsibility to disseminate and customize knowledge through indexed scholarly journals as the University Distrital is an ambassador for the Directory Open Access Journal – DOAJ.

