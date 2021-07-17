The disappearance of a Ugandan footballer who was displaced to Japan – Noticieros Televisa

a Ugandan Olympic Team Athlete, Julius Sekitoliko, who was training in a city in western Japan Before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Within a week, it’s working unknown site, As confirmed by local authorities on Friday.

Officials from Izumisano City, Osaka Prefecture, where the African delegation has accommodation and pre-competition training facilities, Note the absence of weightlifter Julius Siketoliko, 20 years old, when He did not show up Friday to deliver the required daily COVID-19 test.

When they went to look for him in his room, he was not there. “At 12:20 we called the police and the officials available went to look for him, but he’s still missing,” the city council’s chief of Olympic affairs said in detail by phone.

The athlete was in the room The previous midnight, as confirmed by the owners.

He’s one of the nine athletes on the team who have been in seclusion After he tested positive for COVID upon arrival in the country on June 19 and continued to undergo daily tests stipulated by Tokyo 2020 anti-virus regulations.

“The results of all the tests so far have been negative,” said the official responsible for the tests that all members of the Ugandan team underwent.

Strict regulations are set for holding “bubble” games in Tokyo In the middle of the pandemic, athletes or other event participants are prohibited from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue, or locations previously approved by the organization.

