They are looking for an agronomist to live in Uganda: what they offer and what are the requirements

An agricultural company based in Uganda is looking for an experienced agronomist to join the team. it’s about Angelis Partner, which currently has 6000 productive hectares in the African country, where they have been cultivated since 2014. We are looking for a professional with at least agricultural experience 5 years with a proven track recordFrancisco Podesta, co-founder, along with Eduardo Brown, Philip and Benjamin Prinze, of the company, explains to Agrofy News. Agriculture in Uganda Podestá explains that the research is aimed at engineers who have dealt with different types of crops, as the Ugandan company grows corn, soybeans, dry rice, beans, sorghum and sunflowers. In addition, we test many different crops, so you must have experience in farming and be open to Develop new cropsAdd product. Another important point is that the applicant must Speak and write English fluentlyBecause in the African country it is dealt with in this language. The job consists of leading a group of 12 to 15 employees, local residents, who monitor the crops. “You have to do the quality control of the harvest, visit the crops, and keep the team motivated,” says Podesta, adding that another important role the selector will have is to conduct several experiments.

The entrepreneur points out that once the chosen one is settled in Uganda, the work visa will be processed, which is “simple”, and the call will be closed in a month. As for homeland security, it confirms this Uganda has no history of attacks or kidnappings. “When we are there, we walk freely and quietly without guards. There is no problem at all. In fact, Uganda receives and leads the process of integrating refugees from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he says, referring to the stability of the country. See also: Abdul Hamid, the mysterious agribusiness blogger who lives from his rarities in Africa earnings The person selected for the position will have a contract of between two and three years, with the possibility of renewal and, according to the employer, Fees are ‘very good’. In this sense, he stressed, the salary is “very competitive internationally for the same type of work”.