The Ebola virus outbreak is progressing in Uganda

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Kampala, Uganda. – A senior World Health Organization official warned Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda is “evolving rapidly” one month after the disease was reported in the east African country, describing the precarious situation for health workers.

“The Ugandan Ministry of Health has shown remarkable resilience and effectiveness,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the UN health agency’s regional director for Africa, told reporters. He added that the Ugandan government was “constantly adjusting its response to the difficult situation”.

Even though the outbreak has progressed, he said, “a better understanding of transmission chains is helping those on the front lines to respond more effectively.”

Uganda declared an outbreak of the Ebola virus on September 20, several days after the infectious disease spread in a rural farming community. Since then, the Ebola virus has infected 64 people and killed 24, although the official figures do not include people who likely died of Ebola before the outbreak was confirmed.

At least three of the confirmed patients had traveled from the outbreak area in central Uganda to the capital, Kampala, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) away, according to Moeti. Fears of Ebola spreading far from the epicenter of the outbreak prompted authorities to impose lockdowns, including nighttime curfews, in two of the five provinces that have reported cases.

More Stories

Sales of the agricultural sector to the United States amounted to 3803 million dollars

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Mexico and the United States celebrate 200 years of bilateral relations; Sign the Declaration of Friendship

2 days ago Mia Thompson

La Nation / At least two dead and five wounded in Russian bombings in the Ukrainian region of Kherson

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Africa CDC calls for more testing amid resurgence of COVID-19

3 days ago Mia Thompson

What is Guatemala’s score on the 2022 Rule of Law Index?

6 days ago Mia Thompson

Bisila Bokoko: “With a book you will never be alone” | Interview | lit. 2022 | Telephone Corporation | cultural

1 week ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Ebola virus outbreak is progressing in Uganda

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Equity protects the reduction of medical agendas at the primary level

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The final is my last World Cup match.

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Windows 11 (KB5021255 update): All the news

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Manchester United highlight priority January transfer targets

12 hours ago Leo Adkins