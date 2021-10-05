The eighth meeting of patients with complex chronic diseases of SEMI

61 percent of The patients In hospital in Spain chronic. The percentage that increases each year because of Increased life expectancy and bad life habits, which leads to the emergence of chronic diseases that are increasingly frequent and incurable. However, to this day, There is no clinical evidence containing guidelines About how to deal with these cases in National Health System. Hence the need to stir up encounters like the ones you’re promoting Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

After an empty year due to the epidemic, the agency addresses Eighth Complicated Chronic Diseases Meeting To delve into those issues of interest and concern internists In order to process these personal files. Which is that its treatment, in addition to being chronic, is compound, As the name of the meeting indicates when convergingMany very complex diseases with each other in the same patient“. If the protocols stipulated for each of these diseases are applied, the patient will be forced to.” Take between 15 and 20 medicinesWhich is, in the eyes of Pilar Romain, former SEMI president and meeting coordinator, a “disaster”.

“It is difficult to identify and know which of the diseases were compensated at that time,” he explained from his vision as an internist at Requena Hospital in Valencia. The same thing happens when it comes to Choose medicines “They have to stay in pattern or they can be dispensed with,” he explains, talking about the multiple medications and their side effects. “We have to teach ourselves how to receive these types of patients”, he explains, with two basic rules as a basis: “primum non nocere,” first do no harm and “less is more,” thus avoiding all that is unnecessary and working only on what is important.

Internal Medicine 2.0

For this reason, the meeting took place approximately on the 6th and 7th of October and Sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, will spend a significant part of the time updating chronic diseases. She will also set her eyes on the future of the profession with a department of Young internal medicine doctors, they are usually reluctant to treat this type of multi-disease patients, even if they represent the majority.

According to Roman, who is responsible for the eighth edition of the event, new generations prefer to deal with cases of serious immunological diseases or infectious diseases, and for this he sees it necessary to “stimulate” them and create interest in what, in a few years, will be The “bulk” of healthcare activity in SNS. Therefore, it will be necessary to define what cThe sedation an internist will need.

Maintaining the usual form, Román will once again interactively display a clinical case, this time online, to allow attendees to identify wrongly performed actions.

Telemedicine boom

The COVID-19As it could not be otherwise, given its global impact on health, it would also feature prominently in the meeting, and would occupy a large part of the second day. Thus, internists from Lugo, Malaga and Seville, directed by Jesus Manglano, President of SEMI, will talk about Adapting internal medicine practice in response to the epidemic, with the telemedicine Topped with a spearhead.

Specifically, Carlos Hernandez, chair of the department of internal medicine at the University Hospital Virgen del Rocio, will be responsible for presenting the findings. Clinical trial “Atlan_TIC” on the effectiveness of remote monitoring in patients with advanced respiratory and cardiac diseases. Emilio Casarego, of Locos Auguste University Hospital and former head of the organization, will be responsible for telemedicine in response to the pandemic, while Javier Garcia, a professional from the Costa del Sol Hospital, will lay the foundations for the future of this field of specialization.

After more than a year and a half Facing Covid-19, Keep Motivation among healthcare professionals, and specifically among internists, has become a challenge to departments and leaders. Victor Coopers, a well-known master class lecturer who will put the finishing touches to the meeting, will speak precisely on this topic. The perfect opportunity to “catch your breath,” says Roman, after living with colleagues “especially the difficult months.”