They reveal that Doña Cuquita has already requested the dismissal of Vicente Fernández | Video

After the health status of Vicente Fernandez On the morning of Tuesday October 5, he confirmed that he was still in intensive care and that his progress was “too slow”; Additional official information has been revealed. It has been confirmed Doña Cuquita has already asked to disconnect to his girlfriend”SHINTAfter witnessing how his condition deteriorates every day despite the efforts of doctors at Century 2000 Hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villasinor, who also had to have an operation a few weeks ago, after complications of an abdominal hernia; She visited her dear husband in the hospital as soon as he was discharged from the hospital. Although he made no statement to the press, the media confirmed that his wish was to move him to the ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ farm so that he could continue his rehabilitation at home.

A few moments ago, the medical report of ‘Charo de Huentitan’, which alarmed his followers for the lack of progress in health and his continuation in intensive care after 60 days in the hospital. On the “Radio Fórmula” program hosted by Fleur Rubio, explained that the family Fernandez They were in a certain way “forced” to make this statement in the face of the many rumors that arose about their regional Mexican music idol, and they even released a new version where Donna Coquita herself no longer had hope for it to get better.

Did Donna Coquita ask Vicente Fernandez to disconnect?

Since entering the 2000s,SHINTHe underwent surgery several times, after suffering a heavy fall on his farm and after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. The singer and songwriter underwent a tracheostomy so that he could breathe and also relies on a gastric tube to feed himself. However, as journalist Gabriel Cuevas revealed on Radio Formula, Donna Coquita I had already asked her beloved husband to be separated from everything so that he could.”break“.

The reporter who spoke with a person who has a brother who is a doctor in the hospital in which he is admitted also commented. Vicente Fernandez; Feelings are not good for your health and coquette He was going to ask the doctors to remove the braces, but his kids didn’t want that.

What I’m going to say is very strong, but, that’s what they told me, they expect nothing more from among the doctors than Don Vicente Fernandez, now, because they say it’s hard for him to breathe, that he’s going backwards.

Gabriel stressed that it only requires transcendence and not an official narration, but the rumor about a request Doña María del Refugio is gaining more and more strength, because the case of ‘Charo de HuentitanThings are getting worse andThere are days when you can’t even move your fingers‘; although the medical part states otherwise.