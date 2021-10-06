They reveal that Doña Cuquita has already requested the dismissal of Vicente Fernández | Video

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

After the health status of Vicente Fernandez On the morning of Tuesday October 5, he confirmed that he was still in intensive care and that his progress was “too slow”; Additional official information has been revealed. It has been confirmed Doña Cuquita has already asked to disconnect to his girlfriend”SHINTAfter witnessing how his condition deteriorates every day despite the efforts of doctors at Century 2000 Hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Maria del Refugio Abarca Villasinor, who also had to have an operation a few weeks ago, after complications of an abdominal hernia; She visited her dear husband in the hospital as soon as he was discharged from the hospital. Although he made no statement to the press, the media confirmed that his wish was to move him to the ‘Los Tres Potrillos’ farm so that he could continue his rehabilitation at home.

More Stories

The eighth meeting of patients with complex chronic diseases of SEMI

12 hours ago Mia Thompson

Science under siege | The Economist

20 hours ago Mia Thompson

Anal rest syndrome, another side effect of COVID-19

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Science. – Low density of atmosphere on Pluto has been confirmed

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Talk about science | Mediapart Club

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Real Madrid and a “solidarity exercise” with Barcelona

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They reveal that Doña Cuquita has already requested the dismissal of Vicente Fernández | Video

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

An unusual 2,700-year-old private bath has been discovered in Jerusalem

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Plus | How do you know if your account has been banned | hanging | APK | Latest version | Download | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

In the midst of tension with Mexico, Spain expresses its “deep affection and respect” for AL

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Trump mocked PAC’s new name: Make America Great Again

4 hours ago Leland Griffith