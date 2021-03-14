The Emir of Kuwait “succeeds” in his medical examination in the United States

This content was published on March 14, 2021 – 3:33 PM

Cairo, March 24 (EFE). The Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 83, “successfully” passed a routine medical examination in the United States on his way to Europe on a “private visit.” The official Kuwait News Agency reported Sunday.

“His Highness the Prince has successfully passed the medical checks in New York,” Kona said in a short message.

He added that Nawaf “left the United States on a private visit on Sunday” without specifying the country or countries in this continent to which he will go or how long his stay there will take.

On March 4, Kuwait announced the departure of the Emir of the United States to undergo “routine medical examinations”, just one day after the new government was sworn in before the resignation of the previous government, on January 12.

Nawaf took power last September after the death of his half-brother Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, specifically in the United States, where he had been receiving treatment for two months after undergoing surgery in Kuwait.

Sabah was 91 years old at the time of his death and during his 14-year rule, his health condition was dealt with ambiguously, as the court never revealed the nature of his various health crises and did not even inform the reason for its occurrence. the death.

The new emir’s trip to the United States and Europe comes at a sensitive political moment in Kuwait due to tensions between Parliament and the government, which resigned just one month after its formation when the Legislative Council approved the disagreement of Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled, who, in spite of this, repeats as head of authority The new executive. EFE

