The end of the ‘truce’ for rent debtors in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

At the end of June – the date the moratorium expired – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was able to extend it until July 31, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki warned that this option was “no longer available” due to a ruling last month from the US Supreme Court. .

no backhand

In that ruling, the highest court in the United States. The spokeswoman explained that “a clear and specific authorization from Congress (through new legislation) would be necessary” to renew it again.

The Supreme Court ruled after a federal judge declared a national moratorium on evictions invalid in May, finding that the CDC exceeded its powers when it enforced the equity.

Biden said state and local governments began receiving emergency rental assistance funds in February and were eligible for another $21.5 billion as part of his administration’s proposed $1.9 billion rescue plan approved by Congress last March.

The Washington Post reported Friday that only nine states and the District of Columbia, where Washington is located, have agreed to some type of emergency protection for renters.

The publication added that the $46.5 billion fund to help renters was “painfully slow to take off” and that some states and counties were unable to spend “even a dollar” of these resources.

In the past 72 hours, the White House and the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives have attempted a last-minute attempt to extend the ban on evictions, but it has not won the support of Republican lawmakers and has failed.

