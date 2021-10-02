The first cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tokyo 2020 (+ video) ›Sports › Granma

As two positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Uganda’s Olympic delegation, Tokyo 2020 organizers have proposed tightening the entry protocol to Japan.

The EFE explained that a member of the African delegation tested positive for the test taken upon arrival in the country on the 19th and was immediately transferred to government facilities for this type of case.

However, the rest of the delegation traveled by bus to Izumisano (Osaka) where they set up their accommodation and training facilities until the start of the Games, and where an athlete later tested positive.

This situation has drawn a lot of criticism, mainly due to the fact that the entire delegation was not isolated from the start.

That is why the international federations have been advised that due to the occurrence of the new variants, participants from Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will have to undergo daily tests for seven days before traveling to Japan and from Bangladesh. The agency reported the Spanish, Egypt, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Vietnam for three people.

Tokyo-2020 CEO Hidemasa Nakamura explained in a televised debate that they would immediately set up a system to isolate and test any delegation seen in a similar situation, “before a decision is made” on whether to consider it. Contacts.

Tokyo-2020 considers close contact “those who have been in prolonged contact (for 15 minutes or more) with a person who has been confirmed to have COVID-19, within one meter of distance and without wearing a mask.” Health authorities evaluate who meets this definition after infection is discovered.