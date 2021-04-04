The giant pink moon, among the astronomical events of April 2021

With th Spring arrives The sky tends to be a lot clearer at night, so it is more likely that Astronomical events From this month off April 2021 It can be seen with the naked eye; To be witnesses of the glasses that nature bestows.

This fourth month of the year there will be a file A series of celestial phenomenaWhich is one of the most anticipated events during the whole year. Where Galaxies Can be seen in the sky, Planetary conjunctions Or the moons that are at the closest point to Earth, Etc.

But two Astronomical events Strong attention during this month. The first of them will happen between April 22 and 23, The date that Rain stars Lyrid.

You may also like:

SpaceX and Elon Musk prepare to launch a Mexican nano-satellite

Video: NASA reveals stunning images of the aurora borealis from Jupiter’s night side

Photo: Joshua Earle / Unsplash.

Every year between April 16 and 25, It is common for this An astronomical event Which takes its name because it occurs in the constellation Lyra and occurs with the passage of comet C / 1861 G1 StrawThey are Remnant of this meteoriteIt was discovered in 1861.

That night they will see each other Between 10 and 20 stars survived, The same can be seen without using the telescopic. Although the best places to witness this amazing phenomenon would be in places far from the big cities, to avoid Light pollution.

Photo: Aron Visuals / Unsplash.

Just four days later April 27 Will happen on An astronomical event Most anticipated in the first four months of 2021: ‘Super Pink Moon’. So named because Full moon phase At the closest point to Earth, that is, at Bigio 357 thousand 591 km. The Celestial phenomenon They will start at 9:00 PM (Central Mexico Time) on April 26 and a full moon will begin at 5:33 AM the next day.

Other astronomical events that will take place this month are:

April 6: Moon and Saturn conjunctionCan be seen towards the southeast from the sky.

April 13th: The Alligator Eye Galaxy. It will appear this evening, especially towards the constellation hunting dogs.

Foto: Graham Holtshausen / Unsplash.

You may also like: Summer hours: when do they start? Is the clock fast or slow?

April 15: Whirlpool Galaxy Also known as Galaxy M51 or NGC 5194, it will be seen most of the night, also in the direction of the Constellation of Hounds.

April 18th: Globular Cluster, This is located at Constellation Centauri Because of its low profile, only part of the night will be visible between 11:00 PM and 3:00 AM.

April 28: The astronomical event that will conclude this month will be Galaxia Molineta, Discovered in 1781, it will be present for observation in a constellation Big bear.

Follow us:

Twitter

The social networking site Facebook

Instagram

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here