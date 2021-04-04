Xbox Donates Money To Players For Spring Sale!

Editorial: the games / The social networking site Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Disagreement / Forums

X-Box Already started with Their Spring Shows And take the opportunity to indulge some players. Users of Microsoft’s network consoles report that they receive surprising credit to spend on a seasonal sale.

Everything indicates that there are no specific requirements that must be met to be part of this attractive promotion. We tell you this because players with old and new accounts have received the surprise.

Likewise, players who subscribe or do not subscribe to services like Xbox Game Pass or Xbox LIVE Gold were equally rewarded. However, it should be borne in mind that not all Xbox Ecosystem users had access to this feature.

explore: Check out the best gaming content Solar Power has to offer

Xbox gives you money to spend on their shows

According to the details, select players received codes up to 210 MXN to spend during the Spring Sales. There are also cases of recently rewarded users with $ 100 MXN tokens.

This is a promotion available for players from various continents, including America. Therefore, we recommend that you check if you are one of the lucky ones to receive a code with credit. To do this, you just have to verify your messages from your Xbox account or the email associated with it.

“Spring Sale starts today! Here is a special gift to help you make your first game purchase, “This is part of the message many players have received in Mexico.

As mentioned, the gift isn’t just for new accounts or users who haven’t purchased content, so we recommend checking your messages. Codes with credit must be redeemed by the April 30th deadline. On the other hand, the recovered balance has to be spent within the next 90 days.

Thank you very much Xbox pic.twitter.com/og3RzXCokg – Joseray 19 (@ Joseray19) April 2, 2021

Official LEVEL UP T-shirts have arrived – Get it here

Xbox Spring sales will end on April 15th. Find all news about the brand and its games in this Link.