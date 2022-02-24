The government says the Polish economy will return to its pre-pandemic level

16 mins ago Mia Thompson
This content was published on May 14, 2021-13:12

Krakow (Poland), May 14 (EFE). – Deputy Prime Minister of the Polish government, Jaroslaw Guen, confirmed this Friday that by the end of the year the Polish economy will be “at the level it was before the pandemic.”

He also announced the release of “better than expected” official data on GDP growth, unemployment and the public deficit.

According to a report by the Polish Statistical Office (GUS) published on Friday, GDP in the first quarter fell by only 1.2% year on year, compared to 2.7% recorded in the last quarter of 2020. Compared to the previous quarter, GDP grew by 0.9 %.

The data, “much higher than expectations” according to Gwin, confirm the forecast published by the European Commission this week, which improved the outlook for the Polish economy and corrected earlier growth forecasts upwards.

In a press release this week, Polish Economy Minister Tadeusz Kosinski said that “according to the latest forecasts, last year’s recession in Poland was among the mildest among EU countries, and only Ireland, Lithuania and Luxembourg fared better.”

According to estimates by the European Commission, the Polish economy will grow by 4 percent in 2021, approximately one point more than the forecast of 3.1, and it will improve further in 2022 with an expected growth of 5.4 percent.

In addition, unemployment in Poland is expected to be the lowest in the European Union, at 3.5 percent, and to fall further to 3.2 percent next year, making it the European economy with the lowest unemployment rate.

Despite restrictions on domestic trade, retail sales rose 17.1% y/y in March and industrial production grew at its fastest pace in 15 years.

The Polish specialized press considers that the Polish economy “has adapted to operate in an ‘epidemic situation'”.

On the other hand, Poland recorded the highest annual inflation rate in the EU in March at 4.4%, which is more than double the EU average (1.7%) and more than three times that of the Eurozone (1, 3%).

Inflation, which was 2.3% in 2020, may rise to 3.5% in 2021 according to experts, but will be corrected slightly next year, with a forecast of 2.9%. EFE

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA

More Stories

The Brazilian economy grows in the first quarter and returns to its pre-pandemic level

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nigeria’s economy under Buhari is worse than it was a decade ago

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

West African economic bloc suspends Guinea’s membership after coup

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Iberdrola Exceeds Its 2021 Targets With Record Profits Of €3885 Million | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

After the euphoria of recovery, the global economy enters a period of turmoil | Globalism

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Putin escalates tension with Ukraine by recognizing independence of separatist regions | Economie

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The government says the Polish economy will return to its pre-pandemic level

16 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix Releases Trailer For Season 2 – We’re Not Obsessed

17 mins ago Cynthia Porter

the sciences. – Explanation of the Charged Dust Rising on the Bright Side of the Moon – Publimetro México

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

The world’s first “Grand Slam” of Parapademon to be held in Cartagena – Cartagena News

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

This novelty of WhatsApp no ​​one asked for! But I’m not bad…

21 mins ago Leo Adkins