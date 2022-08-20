The Gunners’ goal for perfection in the English Premier League
Now is the time to watch good football, and we must see to everyone that the two pictures we are going to give mean. The visitor is Arsenal on this occasion, and will seek to continue the path of the perfect result, as they won their first two matches, in addition to showing a very high aesthetic level. With famous players, and a different style from the rest.
This seems to be a good season for those led by Mikel Arteta, because they do what people usually look for: win, please, and score goals. They did so in their first away match against Crystal Palace, where they were victorious (0-2). Then Leicester City came and took it with some complications (4-2). From now on, they should only be regular, say those who know best.
He surprised the homeowner on day one with a home win against eponymous Aston Villa in the Premier League. The newly promoted player took everyone’s eye, they even imagined seeing the Noble square in the first division, a tough one against Manchester City. But Guardiola’s “Pep” players did not get into trouble, and won quietly (4-0). Bournemouth has 3 units, and they will seek to grow that.
Bournemouth for this match would likely have two almost certain victims: Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell. The first concerned a paper issue, according to local newspaper reports, while the second was injured. Arsenal does not have any complications, he has regained all his senses, and he will go with the starting team if his manager decides to do so. By Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Martinelli with Gabriel Jesus.
Possible Bournemouth VS lines. Arsenal:
XI Bournemouth: Travers. Lerma, Senese, Kelly; Smith, Cook; Billing, Zemora; Tavernier, Moore, Solanke.
Eleventh Arsenal: Ramsdale. White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Thomas, Shaka; Sacca, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.
When will bournemouth vs. Arsenal?
Borussia Dortmund will be local against Werder Bremen, on Saturday 20th at (8:30 am – Peruvian time), in the “Signal Iduna Park”.
Which channel will show the match between BOURNEMOUTH VS. Arsenal?
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Angola DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina star +, ESPN Argentina
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austrian Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium VOOsport World 1, exercise, exercise 1
Please Paramount +
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Choosing Bhutan Star Sports HD2
Bolivia Star +
Moja Bosnia and Herzegovina TV, Arena Sport 2
Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Brazil GUIGO, Star +, NOW NET, Claro, ESPN
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro
Bulgaria plays Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2
Burkina Faso DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Cameroon DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic Canal + Sport 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chad beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Chile ESPN Chile, Star +
China Migu, PPTV Sport China, iQiyi, QQ Sports Live
Cocos Islands Sky Sport Now
Columbia+ star, ESPN
ROA Comoros Super Sport League
Congo + Sports Channel 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Democratic Republic of the Congo SuperSport Premier League ROA
Costa Rica Paramount +
Ivory Coast Channel + Sports 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Skylink, Channel + Sports
Denmark Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Djibouti DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+, Csport.tv
Ecuador ESPN, Star +
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
El Salvador Paramount +
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Eritrea DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport now
Finland V Sport Premium, V Sport 2 Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay
France Channel + Sports, Free
Gabon DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Germany Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Granada Csport.tv
Paramount Guatemala +
Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau Channel + Sports 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Honduras Paramount +
HK 621 Now Premier League 1, Now E, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV
Hungary Spiler1
Iceland SíminnSport 4
India Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesian video
Iran beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Iraq beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sports Football, Now TV, Sky Go Italy
Jamaica Csport.tv
Japan SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Jordan beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Kenya Supersport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sports now
Kosovo Supersport Kosovo 2
Kuwait beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Lesotho DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
iQiyi ما Macau
Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malawi DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Select Maldives Sports Star HD2
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sports now
Mauritania DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Mauricio DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Mayotte Supersport Premier League ROA
Paramount Mexico +
Montenegro Arena Sport 2
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Mozambique SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Namibia DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Nauru Sky Sport now
Nepal Star Sports Select HD2
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport now
Paramount Nicaragua +
Niger DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Newe Sky Sport now
North Macedonia Arena Sport 2
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Choose Pakistan Star Sports HD2
Palau Sky Sport now
Palestinian Territories, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Paramount+ Panama, Csport.tv
Paraguay star +
Peru star +
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal 11 sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion Supersport Premier League ROA
Romania Prima Sport 2, Digi Sport 3 Romania, Digi Online
Rwanda Channel + Sports 3 Africa, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent / The Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sports now
Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia Arena Sport 1P
Seychelles Super Sport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Csport.tv
Sierra Leone DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Singapore StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
Slovakia + Sports Channel, Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sports Now
Somalia SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
South Africa DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, DStv Now, beIN Sports English
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Swaziland Supersport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Swiss League Sky Sport, Canal + Sport
Syria beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tanzania DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2, True Premier Football HD 1
Togo DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal + Sport 3 Afrique
Tonga Sky Sport now
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Turkey beIN Sports 3 Turkey, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
TUV Sky Sport now
Uganda Supersport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Ukraine Setanta Sport
United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
UK SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
US nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO
Uruguay star +
Vanuatu Sky Sport now
Venezuela Star+, ESPN
Vietnam K + SPORT 1
Yemen beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
ROA Zambian Premier League
Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
“Reader. Beer practitioner. Web expert. Subtly charming travel geek. Friendly music specialist.”