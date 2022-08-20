Tottenham vs. Live Wolves by date 3 of the Premier League

To continue on the path to great international matches, we are now reviewing what will be a match between two different teams. Tottenham Hotspur will be home at the ‘Tottenham Hotspur Stadium’ against the always uncomfortable Wolverhampton, who will surely strive to give their best performance. Tightening the defensive lines and attacking the competing spaces at the beginning.

And the locals will strive to reach 7 points in the quietest way, because the victory on the first day beat Southampton 4-1, and the last draw 2-2 against Chelsea. In this line of not knowing defeat, they did not specify the parameters of the matter of falling into the hands of a lower opponent as in the case of “wolves”. In the preview it looks like this, but at the time of the clock it can be different.

For his part, the team, led by Portuguese coach Bruno Lage, has not won since the beginning of the English Premier League so far. A visit to the square in London is almost a perfect scenario, to be able to partake of a result in the category: historical. It will cost them a lot, but who knows if they send a common “bump” to the local competition.

At Tottenham there is a big problem, because Christian Romero’s recent muscle injury opens the door to discussion about his replacement. Whether it’s Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglint or Japhet Tanganga, no one is at the current level of the Argentine central defender. The absences of Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho and Adama Traore have been confirmed while at “Wolves”. A scenario that you would enjoy if you are a neutral fan, there is a caveat about good football.

POSSIBLE ALLIANCES TOTTENHAM VS. Wolves:

Eleventh Tottenham: You cry; Sanchez, Der, Davis; Emerson, Hojberg; Bentancourt, Sesignon; Kulusevsky, Ken, Son.

eleven wolves: Sa ; Johnny, Collins; Kellman, Ait Nouri; Dundoncker, Nevis. Geddes, Bodens, Netto; Hwang.

When will Tottenham vs. Wolves?

Tottenham Hotspur will be domestically against Wolverhampton, on Saturday 20th at (6:30 am – Peruvian time), at the “Tottenham Hotspur Stadium”.

What channel will the match be between Tottenham vs. Wolves?

