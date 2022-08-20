The Bundesliga is playing a great match
With a perfect result and a sustainable performance in an interesting way, almost at the same level as the domestic championship table, considered the best (Bayern Munich). Borussia Dortmund welcomes Werder Bremen at home in a confrontation between two famous teams. The Bundesliga is dressed up to find the perfect environment to compete, in what would be this versus what many would consider a classic.
The homeowners have done their homework so far, on the first day they beat Bayer Leverkusen at home by the slightest difference, and the next day they were sent against Freiburg (1-3) as a visitor. And now, to continue on the path of success, they will face the former team of our most important representative, Claudio Pizarro.
On the side of Werder Bremen, we can say that they have not yet won, equaling two results at the start of the “Bundesliga”. The first round tied 2-2 with Wolfsburg, and the next day, with the same result, but at home, they tied against Stuttgart. For this reason, they say from the “green” store that this will be the end result, even though they have a collective machine in front of them to attack their competitors.
Turning to the general plan, we can expect that both Matteo Mori and Giovanni Reina at Borussia Dortmund are not at the level expected, considering both players as victims. While the injuries at Werder Bremen to Jean-Manuel Mbom (Achilles) and Dickini Salivo (thigh), putting them off against this will surely make us all well aware.
POSSIBLE ALLIANCES BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. Werder Bremen:
Eleventh – Borussia Dortmund: kopecks. Monnier, Hummels, Schlutterbeek and Guerrero; Dowd, Bellingham; Hazzard, Rios, Malin; decent.
XI Werder Bremen: Pavlenka. Bieber, Velkovic, Friedel; Weiser, Bettencourt, Stig, Gross, Jung; Folkrug, ducks.
When is Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen?
Borussia Dortmund will be local against Werder Bremen, on Saturday 20th at (8:30 am – Peruvian time), in the “Signal Iduna Park”.
Which channel will be showing the match between BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. Werder Bremen?
