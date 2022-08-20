The Bundesliga is playing a great match

With a perfect result and a sustainable performance in an interesting way, almost at the same level as the domestic championship table, considered the best (Bayern Munich). Borussia Dortmund welcomes Werder Bremen at home in a confrontation between two famous teams. The Bundesliga is dressed up to find the perfect environment to compete, in what would be this versus what many would consider a classic.

The homeowners have done their homework so far, on the first day they beat Bayer Leverkusen at home by the slightest difference, and the next day they were sent against Freiburg (1-3) as a visitor. And now, to continue on the path of success, they will face the former team of our most important representative, Claudio Pizarro.

On the side of Werder Bremen, we can say that they have not yet won, equaling two results at the start of the “Bundesliga”. The first round tied 2-2 with Wolfsburg, and the next day, with the same result, but at home, they tied against Stuttgart. For this reason, they say from the “green” store that this will be the end result, even though they have a collective machine in front of them to attack their competitors.

Turning to the general plan, we can expect that both Matteo Mori and Giovanni Reina at Borussia Dortmund are not at the level expected, considering both players as victims. While the injuries at Werder Bremen to Jean-Manuel Mbom (Achilles) and Dickini Salivo (thigh), putting them off against this will surely make us all well aware.

POSSIBLE ALLIANCES BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. Werder Bremen:

Eleventh – Borussia Dortmund: kopecks. Monnier, Hummels, Schlutterbeek and Guerrero; Dowd, Bellingham; Hazzard, Rios, Malin; decent.

XI Werder Bremen: Pavlenka. Bieber, Velkovic, Friedel; Weiser, Bettencourt, Stig, Gross, Jung; Folkrug, ducks.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen?

Borussia Dortmund will be local against Werder Bremen, on Saturday 20th at (8:30 am – Peruvian time), in the “Signal Iduna Park”.

Which channel will be showing the match between BORUSSIA DORTMUND VS. Werder Bremen?

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Argentina star +

Armenian Sitanta Sport +

Australia beIN Sports Connect

Austria Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD

Azerbaijan Сетанта Спорт +

Bangladesh Sony Leaf, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belarus Setanta Sport +

Belgium Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Bhutan Sony Leaf

Bolivia Star +

Bosnia and Herzegovina Sports Club 1 Serbia, Moja TV

Brunei Astro

Bulgaria Diema Sport 3 Play Diema Xtra

Burundi Starts World Football

Canada Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Ontario

Chili Star +

China QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, Migu

Columbia star +

Congo Starts World Football

Costa Rica Sky HD

Croatia Sportklub 1 Croatia

Czech Republic Nova Sport 3

Denmark See, Viaplay Denmark

Dominican Republic Sky HD

Ecuador star +

El Salvador Sky HD

Estonia Setanta Sport +, Viaplay Estonia

See the Faroe Islands

Finland V Sport + Finland, Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Georgia Setanta Sport +

Germany WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

Ghana Startimes World Football

Nova Sports Greece 3

GUAM ESPN Sports

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea Starts World Football

Honduras Sky HD

Hong Kong M Plus Live

Hungary Arena 4

Iceland Viaplay Iceland

India SONY TEN 1, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesian Mola TV application, mola.tv, Mola

International Football, Bet365

Israel Sport 3

SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport One

Japan BS SUKAPA CH 241

Kazakhstan Сетанта Спорт +

Kenya Starts World Football

Kosovo ArtMotion

Kyrgyzstan Сетанта Спорт +

Latvia Сетанта Спорт +, Viaplay Latvia

Lithuania Сетанта Спорт +, Viaplay Lithuania

Luxembourg Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Macau M Plus Live

Malaysian Astro Joe

Maldives SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Malta TSN5 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mexico Sky HD, blue to go video everywhere

Moldova Сетанта Спорт +

Montenegro SportKlub 1 Serbia

Mozambique Starts World Football

Myanmar Skynet Myanmar

Nepal SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nicaragua Sky HD

Nigeria Startimes World Football

North Macedonia SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Northern Mariana Islands ESPN Sports

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Pakistan SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay star +

Peru star +

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Puerto Rico ESPN Sports

Romania Prima Sport 2, Digi Online, Digi Sport 1 Romania

Russia Матч! Football 3, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru

Rwanda Starts World Football

Serbia SportKlub 1 Serbia

Sierra Leone Starts World Football

Singapore HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV +

Slovakia Nova Sport 3

Slovenia ŠTV 1

South Africa Startimes World Football

Spain #Let’s go

Sri Lanka SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga 2

Tajikistan Сетанта Спорт +

Tanzania Starts World Football

Thailand PPTV HD 36, AIS PLAY

Timor Leste mola, mola.tv

Turkey Tivibu Spor 2, beIN CONNECT Turkey, beIN Sports 4 Turkey

Turkmenistan Сетанта Спорт +

US Virgin Islands ESPN Sports

Uganda Starts World Football

Ukraine Setanta Sports +, Setanta Sport

US ESPN Deportes+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

US Small Outlying Islands ESPN Deportes

Uruguay star +

Uzbekistan Сетанта Спорт +

Venezuela star +