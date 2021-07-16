The Hubble Space Telescope is back: NASA has managed to reactivate it

NASA has successfully reactivated the Hubble Space Telescope’s backup payload computer, according to a Twitter share From the telescope’s social media team. The announcement is a relief for space enthusiasts, after a month of worry about the possibility of reviving the old telescope after it went into non-operational safety mode in mid-June.

Hubble is now 31 years older when it comes to space technology. Its successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, is scheduled to launch into space later this year, after many Delay. Hubble has entered safe mode in several Occasions, the latest in March. But this stay lasted so long that it began to seem possible that the telescope had finally observed its own galaxy and was over.

At first, the NASA team thought that the telescope’s spontaneous shutdown might be caused by an outdated memory module. But recently, the team decided that the power control unit (PCU) is real problem. The PCU constantly powers the telescope’s payload computer; If the 5 volts of the electricity it provides fluctuates or oscillates, the telescope stops its operations. Attempts to reset the PCU were unsuccessful, so NASA decided to switch to backup devices. It was a desperate measure after many Efforts in order to solve the problem.

View of the Veil Nebula, obtained with five different filters in Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. picture : ESA/Hubble & NASA, Z. Levay

Obviously, switching to backup devices is the cure. according to Release In a press release from NASA, the team has now begun to recover the science instruments on board the spacecraft from their safe conditions, a process that will take nearly a full day. Once the instruments are assured that the instruments are at constant temperatures and properly calibrated, Hubble will resume normal scientific operations.

The burden and work we put on this venerable telescope soon diminishes when the Great James Webb Telescope (JWST) reaches space and begins observing the universe. But it would be great if the two worked together and Hubble lived to see his heir ascend to the throne of the space telescope.