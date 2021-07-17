How to clear browser cache to make it run faster?

clear memory hidden From your browser it won’t make your device fly, but it can help apps load faster and make them iOS o iPadOS runs more smoothly.

When clearing memory hidden Regularly, your devices iOS They will continue to work without problems, especially when using the browser. This should be the first thing you do if you start receiving these types of errors.

The only downside to erasing memory hidden From the browser it deletes your saved login data and any settings you have saved on certain pages. So you will have to log back into all the websites every time you clear your browser data.

However, delete a file hidden It is a very simple way to improve the performance of your device iOS, if it is running slower than usual. Next we will tell you how to clear the cache of some browsers.

How to clear cache in Safari?

Open Settings on your iPhone/iPad, then select Safari from the list of apps.

Click on “Clear History and Website Data”.

Confirm that you want to delete the data.

How to clear cache in Chrome

Open Chrome, click the three-dot icon in the menu bar, then go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data.

Ensure that cookies, site data, images, and files are stored in a . format hidden Selected and set the time range to “All the time” if you want to free up as much space as possible.

Selected and set the time range to “All the time” if you want to free up as much space as possible. Click on “Clear browsing data”.

How to clear the cache in Edge

Open Edge and tap the three dots icon at the bottom right.

Go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data.

Click “Clear browsing data” and confirm your choice.

How to clear the cache in Firefox