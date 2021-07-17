How to clear browser cache to make it run faster?

10 mins ago Leo Adkins

clear memory hidden From your browser it won’t make your device fly, but it can help apps load faster and make them iOS o iPadOS runs more smoothly.

Photo: Usnplash

When clearing memory hidden Regularly, your devices iOS They will continue to work without problems, especially when using the browser. This should be the first thing you do if you start receiving these types of errors.

The only downside to erasing memory hidden From the browser it deletes your saved login data and any settings you have saved on certain pages. So you will have to log back into all the websites every time you clear your browser data.

However, delete a file hidden It is a very simple way to improve the performance of your device iOS, if it is running slower than usual. Next we will tell you how to clear the cache of some browsers.

hidden

Photo: Usnplash

How to clear cache in Safari?

  • Open Settings on your iPhone/iPad, then select Safari from the list of apps.
  • Click on “Clear History and Website Data”.
  • Confirm that you want to delete the data.

How to clear cache in Chrome

  • Open Chrome, click the three-dot icon in the menu bar, then go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data.
  • Ensure that cookies, site data, images, and files are stored in a . format hidden Selected and set the time range to “All the time” if you want to free up as much space as possible.
  • Click on “Clear browsing data”.
clear memory

Photo: Usnplash

How to clear the cache in Edge

  • Open Edge and tap the three dots icon at the bottom right.
  • Go to Settings > Privacy > Clear Browsing Data.
  • Click “Clear browsing data” and confirm your choice.

How to clear the cache in Firefox

  • In Firefox, click on the menu icon and go to Privacy > Settings > Data Management.
  • Select the type of data you want to delete and then click “Clear private data” to completely empty the cache, or click “Website data” and delete saved data from certain web pages.

