How to add a contact without getting their phone number

Inside the app, open Settings.

Select the QR code that appears in the upper right corner.

Then the scanable code will be displayed.

After scanning the code, a conversation will open on both mobile devices.

at present, The trial version is only available for mobile devices with the Internetwork operating system (IOS) of Apple Inc. multinational. Although it is from the specialized portal WABetaInfo, it confirms that it will arrive soon Android. Finally, it will be in the stable version.

QR Code WHATSAPP.jpg Steps to follow to add a contact by QR code Smartlife

It is also possible Use a pre-saved code in an image format It will also have the same function. Along the same lines, you can Share the code in a group and all participants will be able to scan it in the same way, Thus adding a new contact.

The first rumors surfaced that the platform, which makes it possible to send and receive messages over the Internet, would allow adding contacts via a QR code for the first time in 2018, but the feature never materialized. Likewise, the functionality has already been around for years in other messaging apps, especially Chinese apps.

The QR codes (Quick response, quick response) is symbols It is a two-dimensional square that acts as a link between the real world and the Internet.

Among the latest developments in the application launched in January 2009 is the option to increase the speed Read voice messages From 1x, 1.5x to 2x.