Do you have any of these apps installed? They can delete your account

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

What would you do if you suddenly received a message telling you so Account Is it “temporarily suspended”? This means that you may be using a version of The WhatsApp It is not authorized instead of the official application.

Photo: Unsplash

if after you Account Temporarily suspended, you have not started to use the official version of The WhatsAppYour account may be permanently suspended, and you will never be able to get it back.

Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to transfer your conversations from one phone to another, are modified versions of The WhatsApp.

The mentioned unofficial apps are ‘developed by third parties and are infringing’ Terms of Service. The WhatsApp Do not endorse the use of these third-party applications because their security practices cannot be validated”, according to their Terms of Service The WhatsApp.

If you receive an in-app message that your account is ‘temporarily banned’, it means that you may be using an unsupported version of The WhatsApp Instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you haven’t switched to the official app after you’ve been temporarily blocked, you Account Can be permanently prohibited to use The WhatsApp“.

apps

Photo: Getty Images

Which version of WhatsApp you should not use

else apps Like Telegram they have more functionality, which has led to the fact that in the digital app stores we see “third-party” apps in the form of add-ons dedicated to adding functionality to The WhatsApp, for example changing the “double check” function or programming messages.

The WhatsApp

Photo: Unsplash

If you modify versions of The WhatsApp In order to “add” more tools, it is important to take into account that they are dangerous, since their content is not officially approved or created by Facebook, the owner of The WhatsApp.

More Stories

How to add a contact without getting their phone number

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to clear browser cache to make it run faster?

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Hubble Space Telescope is back: NASA has managed to reactivate it

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Solar storm triggers planet alarms; Is it true that it will cause a global blackout this week?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Will a solar storm really cause a global blackout this week?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Casio resells a futuristic watch worn by Ripley in Alien

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

5 Reasons Exercise Makes You Look Younger

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

Do you have any of these apps installed? They can delete your account

51 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States is involved in riots in Cuba – Prensa Latina

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Banxico expects the Mexican economy to grow by 6% in 2021

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Bislet Diamond League 2021

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter