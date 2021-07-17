Do you have any of these apps installed? They can delete your account

What would you do if you suddenly received a message telling you so Account Is it “temporarily suspended”? This means that you may be using a version of The WhatsApp It is not authorized instead of the official application.

if after you Account Temporarily suspended, you have not started to use the official version of The WhatsAppYour account may be permanently suspended, and you will never be able to get it back.

Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to transfer your conversations from one phone to another, are modified versions of The WhatsApp.

The mentioned unofficial apps are ‘developed by third parties and are infringing’ Terms of Service. The WhatsApp Do not endorse the use of these third-party applications because their security practices cannot be validated”, according to their Terms of Service The WhatsApp.

If you receive an in-app message that your account is ‘temporarily banned’, it means that you may be using an unsupported version of The WhatsApp Instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you haven’t switched to the official app after you’ve been temporarily blocked, you Account Can be permanently prohibited to use The WhatsApp“.

Which version of WhatsApp you should not use

else apps Like Telegram they have more functionality, which has led to the fact that in the digital app stores we see “third-party” apps in the form of add-ons dedicated to adding functionality to The WhatsApp, for example changing the “double check” function or programming messages.

If you modify versions of The WhatsApp In order to “add” more tools, it is important to take into account that they are dangerous, since their content is not officially approved or created by Facebook, the owner of The WhatsApp.