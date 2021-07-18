How to know if you’re using the express version of Chrome for Android

Related news

Google Chrome is the most used Android browser in Spain. a few weeks ago Version 89 has been released In this browser, which introduced a series of novelties. Among them, we find Official 64-bit version of the browser, which promises to offer faster browsing to Android users.

According to Google itselfThis is the new version of Chrome for Android Pages load 8.5% faster And scrolling is 28% smoother. Thanks to this new version of the browser on Android, you can have a better and smoother user experience than the previous version.

Check which version of Google Chrome you are using

google chrome 64 bit version



Knowing that this version of Chrome offers a number of advantages makes everyone want to install it on their phone. If you updated your browser recently, you might want to know about it If you are using this 64-bit version of the browser. Before checking if this is the version you have installed on your mobile phone, it is good to know that a series of requirements must be met:

You must have browser version 89 (or higher) installed.

Install Android 10 or higher operating system on your phone.

You have at least 8 GB of memory to use this version.

If you meet these requirements on the phone, Then you can use this quick version of the browser in it. To find out if we are using it, we will have to run a check, which is very simple. The steps we must follow are:

Open Google Chrome on your Android phone. Go to the address bar. Type chrome://version to it. Look at the version that appears on the screen (32-bit or 64-bit).

If you already have a 64-bit version of the browser, you can enjoy higher speed when browsing thanks to faster page loading. It is an improvement that many Android users have been waiting for for a long time, which will allow them to have a better experience of navigation on Android.

Follow the topics that interest you