The José Luis Lopez Foundation promotes the Pilota Arreu del Món

the program The ball around the world It was running for a while with the goal of fetching handball To different parts of the world as it faces financial, logistical and sometimes social difficulties to practice this Grandparents Sports.

The idea is simple as it revolves around Build a small installation, a wall, a smooth track in the front and some lines So you can play One wallIt is a method that requires no more than a ball and you want to enjoy playing this sport with your free hand.

To achieve this goal, the International Handball Federation (CIJB), Jose Luis Lopez Foundation They work side by side, and it is through the latter institution that the ultimate impulse is directed to implementing the program.

To continue to complete the steps, in the same week a Agreement between CIJB and the José Luis López Foundation The Foundation undertakes to collaborate with CIJB to advance the Pilota Arreu del Món program, which aims to assist Construction of ball walls by hand in low areas of different countries of African and American continents.

Pilota Arreu del Món opened avenues of cooperation for different countries. In fact, it is expected to be built in less than ten months Three installations in different countries. For example, one in Uganda, But also in EcuadorIn the school center, a ball game wall has already been built. Work is also underway to condition the plant Mexico.

Call the municipality

José Luis López, Honorary President of CIJB, He stated, “I am proud to be able to continue this collaboration with CIJB and help expand the sport in areas where the possibilities are extremely rare.”





For its part, CIJB President, Alberto SoldadoCIJB’s intention is to be able to participate in this program by Valencia municipality And all entities interested in joining Solidarity project Which you can merge and Extending the ball game in areas requiring outside assistance“.

Showcased at Simat

the program The ball around the world It will be formally presented, and as a central act, in Simat of the Valldigna Monastery On the occasion of the next day Mediterranean Ball meetThanks to the cooperation of the district city council Savor And the mayor, Victor Mansanet.

Negotiations with the World Council

During the past weeks there have been some meetings in between CIJB And the World Handball Council. Exactly this week, a new meeting will be held in which they will continue their studies Forms of cooperation and joint action between the two international entities. Progress continues in the realization of joint ventures by 2022.