The Mexican Economy Will Be Fragile in 2021: The American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Although the Mexican economy is expected to grow at 3%, the lack of public and private investment and financial stimulus will make it fragile.

Economic advisor to the association American room Mexico (AmCham), Luis Funerada She announced that the prospects for the Mexican economy in 2021 indicate that growth Gross Domestic Production (GDP) will be recorded as a growth Dependent 3%, Despite this, “A. The fragile situation For Economy“.

The specialist explained that although during the last month of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Engy) Revealed that Business Confidence Index Recorded a monthly increase for the first semester of this year.Private investment is insufficient And a slow recovery of economic activity. ”

Likewise, it is expected that Public investment Somehow Limited It is not conceivable that the country’s economic recovery can take place through Tax incentivesSince it was abandoned by the current administration. to me International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund), Mexico is The second lowest country Stimuli The prosecution Implemented during the pandemic, only for above De Uganda.

Luis Fonserrada explained in his analysis that during the first semester of this year, Movements In the exchange rate And prof Increasing inflation.

Finally, he emphasized that in light of this scenario, “The Strengthening the rule of law It is the critical factor in attracting the investment and creating the jobs we need for The recovery of our economy“.

► YOU MAY BE INTERESTED ► IP-GOVERNMENT Dialogue is the key to outsourcing: AMCHAM

More Stories

La Jornada – Mexico complies with Trade Facilitation: SE

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Arturo Herrera is optimistic about the possibility of an international agreement on a tax on the digital economy

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The United States is negotiating a Mexican plan to ban GM corn

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The magic of women | Globalism

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Uganda: – Human Rights Watch deplores Uganda for using its measures against the Coronavirus to persecute and torture opponents

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The United States will not force its allies to distance themselves from China

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Mexican Economy Will Be Fragile in 2021: The American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Evan Peters plays serial killer Geoffrey Dahmer in the Netflix series Monster

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The results of the Ugandan presidential election are being contested

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Suez Canal. They move on slightly for ever. Expect support from more tugs

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

What happens if the mobile phone battery consumes less than 5%?

5 hours ago Leo Adkins