The Minister of Labor will inspect 40,000 companies in the second half of the year

For the remainder of the year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) plans to conduct supervisory visits in 40 thousand work centersthis is the goal set by the dependency in Inspection Program 2022. 80% of these exercises will be Exceptional Inspections.

In addition, the authority estimates that alternative mechanisms for inspection, such as the new voluntary verification program, will have a scope of 3,260 duty stations that will certify compliance with labor regulations.

The inspection program In effect this year seven strategies, among other specific actions, include Focus on supervision:

Production sectors with high-risk activities

adherence to minimum wages, birthday bonus and dividend

New rules for subcontracting specialized services

Verification of legalization procedures for collective contracts

Standardizing the imposition of sanctions

Follow up on complaints and citizens’ reports

Permanent analysis and cross-over of the information contained in the Register of Providers of Specialized Services or Specialized Works (to reply)

Launching the accreditation system for Good Work Practices and Decent Work

Specialized training for inspectors

Reducing the conditions for attention to measures identified during federal inspections

“During FY 2022, the Decent Work Unit, through the General Directorate of Federal Labor Inspection and Federal Labor Representative Offices, will conduct inspections aimed at Corporate Supervision that have been registered in the Public Registry of Contractors of Specialized Services or Specialized Works, to the beneficiaries of their services and at those duty stations that are aware in any way of any possible breach of the said provisions,” STPS states in the document.

The agency notes that the training the inspectors will receive will help “standardize work” in verification exercises; On the other hand, the Minister of Labor will develop a supervision program to strengthen it Performance of public officials involved in inspections.

Confirmation of voluntary verification

This year implemented the new STPS Volunteer Work Verification Programan alternative inspection mechanism that allows duty stations to adopt their level of compliance prior to subordination in general working conditions, safety and health at work, training and education, among other regulations.

In the annual inspection program, the Minister of Labor estimates that this new program will affect 2000 work centers at the end of the year.

As part of the amendments to the legal framework for agency inspections, the authority seeks companies to demonstrate their compliance through voluntary compliance programs The new inspection regulations envisage advisory and technical assistance visits to duty stations that confirm their compliance through voluntary verification programmes.

These advisory visits focus on these companies because by certifying their compliance with the program, they will be exempt from receiving Regular inspections.

Decent Work Unit through the General Directorate of Social Welfare and Federal Labor Representative Offices with the assistance of the General Administration of Federal Labor Inspection, Promote and strengthen decent work At duty stations, promoting among these centers the benefits of alternative mechanisms for voluntary inspection and compliance, while using technologies in order to expand coverage of verified duty stations,” the agency notes in its inspection programme.