The Ministry of Economy accepts a request from the United States regarding the rights of workers in the VU manufacturing plant

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mexico said on Friday it had acknowledged a US request to determine whether the rights of workers at the US factory had been violated. manufacturing in yo in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

The fifth complaint concerning workers’ rights in Mexico under the North American Trade Agreement, USMCAwas introduced last week by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The The Ministry of Economy De Mexico said in a statement that it will review with the Department of Labor and others concerned “the case to determine whether or not there is a denial of workers’ rights.”

The request to investigate the Michigan-based factory VU Manufacturing came after activists alleged the company interfered with workers’ ability to choose their union, according to work department from the United States.



It also raised concerns that, since at least June, employees at the plant, which produces auto interior parts such as armrests and door trim for various brands, have been unable to support a new union, Mexican Federation of Workers.

Mexico had 10 days to decide whether to accept the US request.

rrg

More Stories

Repsol and Pontegadia acquired 126.7 MW of the Kappa PV complex

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

Elawan Energy closes financing for nine PV plants in Castilla-La Mancha

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

The United States is not in a recession, and Mexico is stagnant

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Casen Recordati is betting on solar energy at its facilities in Zaragoza

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Markets are on alert of a new Asian black swan that could hit the global economy

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Sick of inflation prompting hundreds of Filipinos to protest Marcos ‘Pong Pong’

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Chess Olympiad: Cuban teams appear for the first time in Chennai

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

There are more and more bright clouds in the night sky, and we now know that they were caused by rockets

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Expect before the uncontrolled return of the remains of a Chinese missile to Earth this weekend

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Anuel A.A. He is postponing his US tour this summer until 2023

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Ministry of Economy accepts a request from the United States regarding the rights of workers in the VU manufacturing plant

3 hours ago Mia Thompson