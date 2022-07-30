The Ministry of Economy accepts a request from the United States regarding the rights of workers in the VU manufacturing plant

Mexico said on Friday it had acknowledged a US request to determine whether the rights of workers at the US factory had been violated. manufacturing in yo in the Mexican state of Coahuila.

The fifth complaint concerning workers’ rights in Mexico under the North American Trade Agreement, USMCAwas introduced last week by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The The Ministry of Economy De Mexico said in a statement that it will review with the Department of Labor and others concerned “the case to determine whether or not there is a denial of workers’ rights.”

The request to investigate the Michigan-based factory VU Manufacturing came after activists alleged the company interfered with workers’ ability to choose their union, according to work department from the United States.

Announcement | Mexico, committed to the T-MEC, recognizes the resolution of the review submitted by the United States on the SOCS VU, S. de RL de CV pic.twitter.com/BDntABvaOj – Economy of Mexico (SE_mx)

It also raised concerns that, since at least June, employees at the plant, which produces auto interior parts such as armrests and door trim for various brands, have been unable to support a new union, Mexican Federation of Workers.

Mexico had 10 days to decide whether to accept the US request.

