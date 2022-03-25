Day by day, the most watched movies on Netflix change and in the last few hours this production with Selena Gomez entered the top 10 list. I know who he is.

Selena Gomez She is best known for being a singer, songwriter, and actress. His fame came mainly from his participation in Hanna Montana. However, he participated in a film that is one of the most watched films in Argentina in Netflix. it’s about The dead don’t dieProduced by Jim Jarmusch. I know what it is.

The movie, which is one of the most watched movies on Netflix, stars Selena Gomez and lasts two hours

“The dead don’t die” It was released on June 14, 2019 in the United States and is now one of the most watched films in Netflix It only lasts 1 hour and 45 minutes. He arrived in March on the digital platform.

At the time of its release, the film received mixed reviews from the specialized press. While some of the reviews complimented its tone, performances, and entertaining script, others felt that the movie wasn’t really funny and that ifExcept for the occasional fits of laughter, it didn’t live up to expectations.

Summary of the dead do not die

A celestial event raises the dead in the normally sleepy town of Centerville, a situation that the chief of police and his deputy are struggling to control.

spit

Bill Murray

Adam Driver

Tilda Swinton

Tom is waiting

Chloe Sevigny

Steve Buscemi

Danny Glover

Caleb Landry Jones

Selena Gomez

Poulter Austin

Luca Sabt

Rose Perez

RZA

Larry Fessenden

Photo: James Devani/GC Images/Getty Images

Don’t miss anything Receive the latest TV news and more!