The municipality invites to the exhibition of mental health and well-being

The municipal government and the Ministry of Welfare invite you to the Mental Health and Welfare Exhibition at the Urban Health Center B.

Daphne Santana, director of municipal health, commented that it is important that these types of efforts be known, as one of the mayor’s main concerns. Cruz Perez Cuellar, is that officials are approaching people to promote all the programs that they have and in cooperation with the federal government they will have a well-being fair, which is taking place tomorrow Friday.

All residents of the Tierra Nueva neighborhood and surrounding areas are invited to attend the Urban Health Center B, established by the Federal Government and attended by the Municipal Government for Mental Health Care.

He stressed that it is important for people to know this place and use it to be beneficiaries of the programs that are established to support families in that sector and that are provided by the Federation and the municipality.

