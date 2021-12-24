The National Institute of Statistics will adjust the cancellation according to its budget; She has 1,503 million pesos for exercise

Mexico City.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) will continue the process of consultation on the revocation of the mandate with the budget allocated to it, in accordance with the instructions of the Supreme Court of Justice. But he stressed that he will remain attentive to the objective decision issued by the ministers on the matter.

He told the institute that it would analyze scenarios and adjustments to all actions and activities involved in the democratic practice of “adapting to that limited budget,” which is 1,503 million pesos.

This is after the Court entered into the constitutional debate submitted by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutierrez Luna, and granted a temporary hold against the INE agreement to postpone the regulation of the consultation.

Through a statement, the institute stressed that it will abide by the decision of the Supreme Council of Journalists, while 11 ministers who make up the full court are analyzing the controversy raised by the National Elections Institute on this issue.

He pointed out that “the Executive Secretariat of the National Institute of Education coordinates the executive directorates and technical units to analyze scenarios and amendments to all procedures and activities involved in democratic practice to adapt to this limited budget.”

Through a statement, the National Institute of Statistics indicated that it assumes the decision made Wednesday by the SCJN recess committee and that it will “remain attentive to its substantive decision” on the constitutional dispute it filed on December 7. Insufficient budget to regulate this practice of citizen participation.

The electoral ruling stressed in that document that what was resolved on Wednesday, December 22 (December) is “temporary and does not resolve the issue in substance.”

Emphasizing the fact that the Eleven Ministers have yet to analyze the dispute submitted by the General Council of the National Electoral Institute, the statement specifies that it is supported by the express mandate of the Revocation of Mandate Act which states, in Article 40, that the day of revocation of the mandate shall be subject to the prescribed procedures It has to hold federal elections.

“As well as the provision of Article 41 that sets out the obligation of the National Elections Institute to enable the same number of ballots that were made for the previous electoral process, that is, more than 161,000 ballots, to be combined by the citizens who integrate. Receipt schedules under the conditions established by law,” he points out.

Sharing that official statement on his social networks, the President of the National Statistical Institute, Lorenzo Cordova Vianello, said: “The National Statistical Institute is committed to the decision of the Subcommittee of National Journalists and will remain attentive to the substantive solution to the controversy put forward by the insufficient budget.” .

“As usual, the National Elections Institute will continue to guarantee the political rights of citizens,” he said.

It was emphasized in the statement that in view of this dimension of the exercise scheduled for Sunday, April 10, most directors had called for an allocation consistent with the mandates of law that NIE had.

They noted that compliance with this law requires an investment of 3 thousand 830 million pesos, which has been programmed in the draft budget of the National Institute of Statistics, given the possibility of meeting the requirements that will lead to the cancellation of the mandate.

It is reported that the House of Representatives cut 4 thousand and 913 million pesos.

It’s good news: Lopez Obrador

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision ordering the National Electoral Institute to continue organizing consultations on repealing the mandate.

Before concluding his conference, the president considered the decision, even if temporary, “very good news” for democracy, as it is not permissible to violate the constitution or offend citizens.

“It was a very good decision because it is a democracy, because democracy should not be impeded and secondly, the constitution must not be violated, it is both and I consider that opposing revocation of mandate, a consultation when citizens are asked about the conduct of an authority, if that action is impeded, is to act in a way undemocratic. One has to emphasize democratic rights, the right to choose freely, and free and fair elections.”

