The number of Mexicans injured or killed trying to cross the border in San Diego is increasing

The Mexican Consulate in San Diego reported Friday that the number of Mexicans who have died trying to cross the border from Tijuana to San Diego has increased by 162% in the past three years.

In 2022, 42 Mexican deaths were recorded, compared to 41 in 2021 and 16 in 2020, the authorities said in a statement.

In total, in the past three years, 646 Mexicans have been injured or died trying to cross.

Mexican authorities said most of these incidents, which include fractures, cuts and other more serious and permanent injuries, are related to the border wall. Only 20 percent of people who were hospitalized for other reasons, such as dehydration and heat stroke, among others, made it.

Figures were taken from The interviews took place By consular authorities between the fiscal years 2020 and 2022.

Between 2019 and 2022, the number of border wall-related injuries increased fivefold, according to A report was issued from the University of California San Diego (UCSD). Health experts attributed this to an increase in the height of the border fence between Tijuana and San Diego, which went from 8 to 17 feet high to 30 feet.

In 2019, a project was launched by the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, to replace miles of fencing installed in the 1990s with higher ones.

However, this did not interrupt the plans of some migrants who attempted to climb the border wall.

Border Patrol officials said some people used rope or iron ladders to reach the summit. in an event in 2022 to inform immigrants of the dangers. But once they reach the top, some people can’t find a safe way down.

On Friday, Mexican authorities reiterated their plea to migrants not to put their lives in danger.

“Experimental evidence allowed us to verify that high walls were not able to stop or divert migratory flows, but only increased the severity of injuries and deaths,” said Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Carlos González Gutierrez. statment.

He warned that “people without documents who wish to cross the border into the United States between ports of entry must be aware of the existence of smuggling networks that distort reality, create false expectations, and expose migrants to serious or fatal injuries.” .

The Mexican authorities indicated that the interviews conducted by the Consular Protection Department made it possible to provide assistance to their nationals.

Those who wish information on injured or missing persons, as well as those in need of consular assistance and protection, may contact the Center for Information and Concern for Mexicans (CIAM) in the United States at (520) 623-7874, or the emergency line of the Mexican Consulate. at (619) 843-6399.

An email address is also provided: [email protected]