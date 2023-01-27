Summary and goals of Algeria 1-0 Ivory Coast in the African Nations Championship | 01/27/2023

Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been such a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!

The triple change of the Algerian team, which seeks to defend these minutes with everything

Maheus pays the penalty kick and puts the Algerian team very close to a place in the semi-finals

After the VAR review, the referee signals a penalty kick and Algeria will have the opportunity to advance from the penalty spot

The referee goes to the VAR to review a possible penalty kick for Algeria

The referee added four minutes of extra time

The Algerian players demand a penalty for possible handball after Abdelaoui’s shot

Aka’s shot is wide after a corner kick, but the Algerian goalkeeper takes the ball

20 minutes to go with no chances at the moment, and the match will be decided in extra time

The side center was shot by Mahios, but the ball went wide

Maheus’ header, which was saved by the Ivory Coast goalkeeper without problems

The second part started with a change from the Ivory Coast team

We start the first half with a zero draw and remember that both teams already have ten players

The referee added six minutes of extension

Mokhtar Belkhitir’s shot is blocked by the Ivorian goalkeeper

The change in Ivory Coast after the expulsion, the coach rebuilds the team by entering Gabbay in place of Wayo.

Finally, the referee will review Atohula Yao’s action on Pelkheter and send off the Ivory Coast player, so there will be a 10v10 on the field.

Belkheter stays on the ground and complains about a blow from an opposing player

Yellow card for Diarsouba, the first for the Ivorian national team player

Goalkeeper Shawl enters the goal after the goalkeeper was sent off, and the sacrificed player is Kandousi.

The Algerian national team has ten players left after the red card of goalkeeper Guendouz, after reviewing the video assistant referee

Mehios’ header was saved by the goalkeeper and his clearance of the Ivory Coast player almost ended inside his own goal, but he ended up hitting the post.

The side free kick Diarasouba crossed and hit the far post only by Aziz, but he sent the ball high when he had it all in his favour.

El Daoui was the first for the Algerian national team, but his header hit the post and ended up in the goal

The match started, and it was the first possession of the match for the Ivory Coast

The players are ready in the dressing room tunnel to jump onto the pitch

Algeria has not played since 2011 in the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship, where it lost to Tunisia, 1-2

Ivory Coast has not played in the semi-finals since 2016. That year they lost in the semi-finals to Mali, although they beat Guinea to achieve third place.

In one hour the match between Algeria and Ivory Coast will start, and both the preview and minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL

Ivory Coast started 2023 with three friendlies, crushing Mauritania, drawing Cameroon and beating Libya. While in this tournament they started with a minimal loss against Senegal, drew zero in the second against the Democratic Republic of the Congo and closed the group stage by getting a ticket to the quarter-finals after winning 1-3 against Uganda. Finally, he managed to rank second in Group B with 4 points.

Algeria drew 0-0 before entering this tournament against Ghana. In the first match, they beat Libya 1-0, in the second against Ethiopia, and in the third they beat Mozambique. They won all three group stage matches and added nine points, finishing first in Group A.

A total of 19 times these two teams have faced each other with a balance suitable for the Ivory Coast side, who have won eight times. The Algerian team won four times, while the remaining seven matches ended in a draw.

Algeria and Ivory Coast meet in the quarter-finals of the African Nations Championship, in search of a place in the semi-finals.