The patient with the omicron variant is fine and there are no injuries: SSa

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported that the first two infected people had contracted the infection Variable Omicron He was discovered in Mexico in good health and his direct contacts have practically ruled out COVID-19.

It is going well, as we indicated at the beginning, we are talking about the case of COVID-19 with Variable Omicron, which was identified in Mexico, it was an imported case, it was not an infection in Mexico, it is a person who lives in South Africa and this is where he was infected, and as we indicated from the beginning, this person voluntarily decided to stay in the hospital to avoid infecting eight people, he did not appear Which of them is an infection,” explained the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatel.

“The person who was sick, this 51-year-old male, a businessman who lives and works in South Africa, had mild symptoms, had a fever, sore throat, and general malaise, which is not why he was being hospitalized to avoid infection,” he said. “.

SSa confirms the first case of a micron variant in CDMX

The Ministry of Health announced, on the morning of Friday, December 3, through the Institute for Epidemiological Diagnostics and Reference (InDRE), the initial positive result of Omicron variant.

He explained that it was a 51-year-old person of South African origin who arrived in our country on November 21 and, six days later, had mild COVID-19 symptoms.

The authority explained that the patient received medical care in a private hospital in the Mexico City metropolitan area on November 29 and that the antigen test and RT-PCR were positive.

The initial results are positive for the N2 gene, and it is noted that the sample shows a failure of the gene S target: negative for gene S, positive for ORFab and positive for gene N), and the characteristics of Variable OmicronSSA said.

