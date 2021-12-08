Micron partially evades protection from Pfizer vaccine: study

type of coronavirus omicron Partially evades the protection you offer Pfizer Vaccine, revealed tonight about CNN CadenaBased on information from researchers working on South AfricaWhere it was first discovered.

Researchers believe that people who have already been arrested COVID-19 And if they complete their vaccination schedule, they will be well protected from Omicron, which is more contagious than Delta, but not more dangerous, as far as is known.

He said the reinforcements would also help protect people. Alex Segal, of the African Institute for Health Research in Doran, who directed the team responsible for the investigation to the US News Network.

This study is the first of its kind to analyze omicron behavior in vaccinated people.

Faced with the arrival of Omicron, many countries are betting on the application of booster vaccines, especially in the sectors most at risk, such as immunocompromised people, the elderly and health workers.

For the study, samples were taken from 12 people with a full Pfizer vaccination schedule. Ó Micron evaded from Ó immune protection of the vaccine, but not completely.

“Evasion is incomplete. A previous infection plus vaccination still neutralizes the virus,” Segal added, considering it good news because they expected a “worse” outcome.

