Weather Sonora: Get ready! Rain, hail and possible snowfall in the area | Sonora News

Hermosillo, Sonora. For today, the National Weather Service (SMN) is forecasting overcast skies with scattered rain, with Cold to very cold temperatures in the morning With frost at dawn in the higher regions, from warm to hot in the afternoon, southwesterly winds from 20 to 30 km / h with gusts of 50 to 60 km / h.

The possibility of precipitation is maintained due to the entry of a new winter regime that will cause rain and the possibility of snow and hail for Thursday from noon to Friday morning

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius: the mountainous regions of Sonora.

Hermosillo woke up with temperatures between 11 to 14 degrees Celsius With a relative humidity of 59 percent. The temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius for the day, partly cloudy skies, with no possibility of rain, with a UV index of a maximum value of six to 10.

Yesterday the maximum was 29 degrees Celsius. Tomorrow a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius can be recorded and no less than 13 degrees Celsius 51% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Climate in the main municipalities of Sonora

With information from Conagua, Sonora Civil Protection and Meteored.