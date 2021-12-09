A woman falls by car in Niagara Falls; They streamed the video

a A woman who lost her life When his car fell The Niagara River, on the edge of the famous waterfalls of the same name, which sparked speculation helicopter rescue operationPolice announced.

Wednesday noon in the town of Niagara Falls, upstate New York The police intervened as a result of the presence From a black car practically submerged in Bottom of the Niagara River, on the edge of the Falls, which serves as the natural border between the United States and Canada.

employment The rescue followed the reduction of the flow of water aided by the river embankment, the New York State Park Police explained in a statement.

With the help of drones and a helicopter, “a body was found in the driver’s seat,” according to the same source.

TV pictures They showed the Coast Guard hanging from a helicopter cable trying to position itself on top of a vehicle, in the middle of a snowstorm, just 50 meters from the edge of the famous Niagara Falls.

“A woman in her 60s, from western New York State, (and) was found dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

The investigation should determine how the car fell into the Niagara River, between an automobile bridge and a pedestrian walkway, in Niagara Falls Municipality.

