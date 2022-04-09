The schedule and where to watch the ratings on TV for today’s Grand Prix of the Americas

This Saturday, April 9, the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin will kick off with the official practice sessions. fight for first place On the fourth date on the calendar, he appeared without a clear favourite, waiting to see if Marc Marquez shows his best version, the absolute dominant of previous years in the United States.

Texan Test Rating will begin in Q1 at 9:10 PM followed by Q2 at 9:35 PM and will be seen on the DAZN streaming platform, as well as being able to follow minute by minute through the website of vanguard.

The driver from Cervera was given a medical discharge last Wednesday after overcoming a new chapter of diplopia that appeared after a hard fall in Heating Indonesian Grand Prix. Having also missed the Argentine Grand Prix, Marquez is back to bike on the track winning seven of his eight starts.

In case you don’t know how Honda will perform, the group of pilots looking to first place It’s broad judging by the results in the first three races. Jorge Martin started from pole position in Qatar, in Indonesia it was Fabio Quartararo and in Argentina Alex Espargaro was a surprise and surprise World Cup captain.

Alex Espargaro celebrates victory in Argentina. Nicholas Aguilera/AFP

The Granollers rider grabbed Aprilia’s first MotoGP win in Argentina and is seven points clear of Brad Binder at the top of the overall standings. In last year’s test in the Americas, he achieved first place Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez won the race with a big slot ahead of Quartararo and Bagnaia.