Santos Sub 17 plays in the GA Cup in the US – El Sol de la Laguna

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Torreon, Coahuila. La Cantera Guerrera will live a new international experience with more than 80 clubs from around 29 MLS academies and global representatives, after announcing their participation in the GA Cup.

This world-class tournament will take place from April 9-17 in Frisco, Texas, and details that among the participating teams are Roma of Italy, River Plate of Argentina, Manchester United of England, Porto of Portugal, Valencia of Spain, Scotland and Celtic, Among other things.

We recommend: The return of the Santos Pinoles International Cup after two years of the epidemic

Led by strategist Edgar Urquiso, Santista will take on this competition in sub-category 17, positioning themselves in Sector D alongside select teams from Austin FC, Charlotte FC and Seattle Sounders FC.

The group stage matches will be held at the Toyota Football Center, while the finals will be held at the Toyota Football Stadium, home of FC Dallas.

The Beverly calendar is scheduled as follows:

Sunday 10 April: Court 4

Santos Laguna vs. Austin F.

Monday, April 11: Court 5

Santos Laguna vs. Charlotte F.

Tuesday 12 April: pitch 3

Santos Laguna vs. Seattle Sounders FC.

More Stories

Another Copa America in the United States? Won’t Ecuador surely organize the 2024 edition? | football | Sports

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

FIFA and the government are leaving them out of the World Cup

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

UFC 273: Korea’s Volkanovski vs.Zombie, Live: schedule, billboard and where to watch UFC 273 fight on TV

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Kenyan and Ugandan workers denounce mistreatment at event-related projects | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Jon Ram, Augusta Masters favorite for the green jacket in a star-studded edition

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Oscar Valdez warns Canelo Alvarez over his fight with Bevol: ‘It’s dangerous’

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The United States claims to be the largest foreign investor in Nicaragua

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

Can COVID-19 affect male fertility? This says science

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Santos Sub 17 plays in the GA Cup in the US – El Sol de la Laguna

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

A revolution in physics: the discovery of the W boson contradicts our understanding of the universe | Science and Ecology | Dr..

35 mins ago Leo Adkins

Donald Trump Jr sent a message with ideas to cancel the election

40 mins ago Cedric Manwaring