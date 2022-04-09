Santos Sub 17 plays in the GA Cup in the US – El Sol de la Laguna

Torreon, Coahuila. La Cantera Guerrera will live a new international experience with more than 80 clubs from around 29 MLS academies and global representatives, after announcing their participation in the GA Cup.

This world-class tournament will take place from April 9-17 in Frisco, Texas, and details that among the participating teams are Roma of Italy, River Plate of Argentina, Manchester United of England, Porto of Portugal, Valencia of Spain, Scotland and Celtic, Among other things.

Led by strategist Edgar Urquiso, Santista will take on this competition in sub-category 17, positioning themselves in Sector D alongside select teams from Austin FC, Charlotte FC and Seattle Sounders FC.

The group stage matches will be held at the Toyota Football Center, while the finals will be held at the Toyota Football Stadium, home of FC Dallas.

The Beverly calendar is scheduled as follows:

Sunday 10 April: Court 4

Santos Laguna vs. Austin F.

Monday, April 11: Court 5

Santos Laguna vs. Charlotte F.

Tuesday 12 April: pitch 3

Santos Laguna vs. Seattle Sounders FC.