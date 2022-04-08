Another Copa America in the United States? Won’t Ecuador surely organize the 2024 edition? | football | Sports

There has been no official announcement, but rumors seem to indicate that the 48th Copa America will take place in Ecuador. Having had its last two venues in Brazil (the last, in 2021, after Argentina and Colombia were unable to host due to different situations due to the coronavirus pandemic), the tournament was preparing to change the country again due to its feud. 2024. However, unofficially, the United States has repositioned itself as a potential tournament venue.

This was announced by Gustavo Lopez, a journalist from the United States, noting that CONMEBOL and CONCACAF will work so that the Copa America 2024 will be held in North America. In this way, in addition, the two organizations will work so that this edition will host matches between teams from both federations. In this way, it will serve as a preview and ‘starter’ for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

In the last edition held in 2021, Argentina were the Copa America champions, and the United States won the Gold Cup, and this championship dispute in the United States will make the country the venue for two major tournaments in a short period of time.

In fact, the United States already hosted the Copa America Centenario which was played in 2016. It is a version in which teams from both confederations also participated, which saw Chile declared champions on penalties after defeating Argentina in the final. The United States, for its part, was the largest representative of CONCACAF, taking fourth place and in the quarter-finals eliminating Ecuador. In this way, ten years later they were repeating the Copa America again.

The president of the Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF), Francisco Igas, confirmed in May 2021 that Ecuador had an ambition to host the 2024 America’s Cup and that the Federation under his management would “fight” to make it happen.

“We are preparing for that, and I think we also have help from our clubs, and some of them are doing very well in the infrastructure. We have just opened Independiente del Valle, which is a beautiful gem and it will grow little by little. And we hope that Ecuador will host, and for that we will fight, the Copa America 2024, although that will be out of our control at the moment, we will fight with everything to host that tournament that we have not done since 1993”, the leader said on the decision of the Council of Presidents and the member associations of the South American Football Confederation (CSF) which chose the stadium Monumental Banco Pichincha as the venue for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Final next October. (Dr)