The science behind the motive

Why do people do what they do? What motivates them? Or better yet, what is the motive? Although motivation is a word used by motivational coaches and speakers, it has been investigated by science through questions.

Scholars Ryan and Desi (2000) define motivation as what makes a person move to do something. In this sense, a person who is not inspired to do a particular thing is said to be an unmotivated person, and a person who has every desire to do that action will be motivated. But the authors also emphasize that motivation is not a single phenomenon, but rather has a greater complexity, so they point out that the motivation direction and level should be analyzed. Directing motivation includes the question: What situations and goals make a person feel motivated to take action.

Likewise, they mention the theory of self-determination, whereby different types of motivation are established according to the causes or goals that lead to action. One such difference is intrinsic and extrinsic motivation. An extrinsic motive is a motive that does an action because it knows it leads to an outcome, which is usually discrete, and the problem with this motivator is that people can take action with resistance and disinterest, or with acceptance because they know the outcome has value. Unlike intrinsic motives in which a person takes action for personal satisfaction.

For their part, the authors Touré-Tillery & Fishbach (2014) defined motivation from psychology as “the force that leads to action” and thus decided to focus more on the form of analogy, realizing that it is a construct created by psychology. In this sense, from the point of view of psychology, it is measured from the concepts and criteria of the said field of knowledge. For example, from observation the cognitive ability to perceive is measured; From behavior, performance is observed; From the physiological responses, it is possible to observe what is happening in the activity of the brain.

Being an observational analogy, comparison with the previous and later levels is vital, to try to determine what led to these differences, which is why he was excited before and not now, for example. The authors note that the form of measurement will vary according to the type of motivation being discussed. In this way, within the types of motivation: goal-focused; focus on the process of achieving the goal; focus on the purpose of the work; And enjoy the activity. Motivation can also be measured by speed of action, performance, and decision-making.

This leads us to analyze the ways and reasons why individuals and therefore companies motivate themselves. Perhaps there is an extrinsic motive in which the actions taken are external to people and thus focus, speed, performance and decision-making are affected. Or, on the contrary, there is an intrinsic motive, so the actions taken achieve and satisfy the person on a personal and professional level. Obviously, no one in life likes to do things by force or because they have to. That is why I invite you to change the external impulse of the core, and in this way every action that is taken mobilizes happiness and personal satisfaction.