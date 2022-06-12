[Fotorreportaje] More Medicine, Care for Those Who Need It Most – La Prensa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson
[Fotorreportaje] More Medicine, Care for Those Who Need It Most – La Prensa

The controversy caused by the alleged lack of first-class specialist doctors who, according to what they do not want to go to areas considered dangerous, does not seem to be the case in the case of Más Medicina y Asistencia Social AC, i.e. Since 2002 it has served hundreds of people from low-income communities From the mountainous region of Tlapa de Comonfort, Guerrero, who underwent surgery due to the appearance of cataracts in their eyes.

<التمرير لرؤية المزيد من الصور>

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

Photos: David Deolarte | the press

<التمرير لرؤية المزيد من الصور>

An intervention of this kind costs between 10,000 and 12,000 pesos, which is a drawback for these communities; However, Más Medicina has given them a second chance with their sight at no cost and despite the fact that they do not receive support from the federal government, It has grown and has first-class surgical materials for surgeries and patient recovery, Thanks to the various sponsorships the Moore Medicine team has achieved with its own means.

Follow us on Facebook: official press And on Twitter: Tweet embed

The clinic is attended by volunteers specialized in ophthalmology, ophthalmology and anesthesia For more than 23 years, Dr. Jorge Castro, Founder and Director General of the clinic, he decided to do this commendable work.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

More Stories

Interns won’t go to high-risk areas: UACH Director of Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

COMPANY / WellWo offers a wellness program to work for emotional health

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

Qualified professionals with transversal training

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Scientists discover a “hidden world” under the ice of Antarctica | Sciences

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Learn about the most important sexually transmitted diseases in virtual times and epidemic times

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Science. – The first stellar ‘ghost’, possibly a floating black hole

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

[Fotorreportaje] More Medicine, Care for Those Who Need It Most – La Prensa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

4 Ecuadorean Players from the Qatar World Cup Base in Accumulated Minutes and Stability in Squads in the USA Tour | football | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Hollow Knight: Silksong finally delivers the news officially

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

This gigantic tube is the largest ever found, and it belonged to a Viking! Teach me about science

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Arrest of 31 fanatics who sought to attack LGTBI event

3 hours ago Leland Griffith