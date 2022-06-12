[Fotorreportaje] More Medicine, Care for Those Who Need It Most – La Prensa

The controversy caused by the alleged lack of first-class specialist doctors who, according to what they do not want to go to areas considered dangerous, does not seem to be the case in the case of Más Medicina y Asistencia Social AC, i.e. Since 2002 it has served hundreds of people from low-income communities From the mountainous region of Tlapa de Comonfort, Guerrero, who underwent surgery due to the appearance of cataracts in their eyes.

An intervention of this kind costs between 10,000 and 12,000 pesos, which is a drawback for these communities; However, Más Medicina has given them a second chance with their sight at no cost and despite the fact that they do not receive support from the federal government, It has grown and has first-class surgical materials for surgeries and patient recovery, Thanks to the various sponsorships the Moore Medicine team has achieved with its own means.

The clinic is attended by volunteers specialized in ophthalmology, ophthalmology and anesthesia For more than 23 years, Dr. Jorge Castro, Founder and Director General of the clinic, he decided to do this commendable work.

