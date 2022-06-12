Interns won’t go to high-risk areas: UACH Director of Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

As of August of this year, medical trainees will no longer provide social service or training in “solitary rural units”, which are high-risk areas because they are located at the furthest points of the mountain range, Director of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, Luis Carlos Hinojos, reports.

He added that this change was achieved through a request made by the current administration of the college, which he directs, to the University Council, in which it was requested within the regulations of the UACH, to ensure that the trainees are not sent to isolated rural units.

He added that the said request was approved and entered into force from August, so the graduates will no longer go to these places, which have already been notified to both the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Ministry of Health.

He pointed out that the young people who joined these units performed their service in very dangerous conditions, not only because of the organized crime that operates in the mountain municipalities, but also because of their geographical location, because they are in the middle of it. Woods.

Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos added that in addition, “in this department, we have been able to greatly increase the linkage sites, placing young people primarily in areas within the city,” so that the interns can offer their services through agreements with the municipal government, the Red Cross and the DIF.

The Director of Medicine clarified that the place of providing social service and internships that the trainees have to adhere to is determined by the average of each university student.

For this, a general act is implemented by the Ministry of Health through the State Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health, of which the UACH is a part.

I explain that the dates are fixed, so that the list of rates is announced from highest to lowest, and the student with the highest average can choose where he wants to go to offer his service.

He added with regard to the sites that provide service or training in the Sierra municipalities, it will only be hospitals, where young people are more protected, such as the case of Guachoche Hospital or Creel, but he reiterated, specifically for rural units alone, Chihuahua Autonomous University graduates will no longer attend, which he said Of course, they will ask other universities where they have a medical degree.

